 Micromax Unite A092 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Unite A092

    Micromax Unite A092 is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Unite A092 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Unite A092 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Micromax Unite A092 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 140 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 140 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 640x480 fps
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Grey, Red, White, Yellow
    • 65 mm
    • 125.5 mm
    • 10.6 mm
    Display
    • 55.77 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Unite A092
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • June 20, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 302
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 2.99 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Unite A092 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Unite A092 in India?

    Micromax Unite A092 price in India at 6,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Unite A092?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Unite A092?

    How long does the Micromax Unite A092 last?

    What is the Micromax Unite A092 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Unite A092 Waterproof?

    Micromax Unite A092