 Micromax Canvas Xl A119 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas XL A119

    Micromax Canvas XL A119 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas XL A119 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas XL A119 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    4 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2450 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 11,090 M.R.P. ₹13,500
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas XL A119 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas XL A119 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas XL A119 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Xl A119 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 209 Hours(2G)
    • 2450 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • White
    • 84.2 mm
    • 165 mm
    • 10.4 mm
    • 180 grams
    Display
    • 960 x 540 pixels
    • 184 ppi
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 71.39 %
    General
    • Canvas XL A119
    • Micromax
    • January 19, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • MLive, Spuul, Hike, Kingsoft Office, Bubble X Slice, Seven Stars, Zombie Smasher
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Xl A119 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Xl A119 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Xl A119 price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Xl A119?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Xl A119?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Xl A119 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Xl A119 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Xl A119 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Xl A119