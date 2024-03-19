 Micromax Funbook P280 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Home Tablets in India Micromax Tablet Micromax Funbook P280

Micromax Funbook P280

Micromax Funbook P280 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 3,850 in India with Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A8 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Funbook P280 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Funbook P280 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
MicromaxFunbookP280_Capacity_2400mAh
MicromaxFunbookP280_Ram_512MB
Key Specs
₹3,850
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A8
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Funbook P280 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Funbook P280 in India is Rs. 3,850.  This is the Micromax Funbook P280 base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green, Red and White. ...Read More

Micromax Funbook P280

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Micromax

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne
₹11,000
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
Micromax Canvas Tab P681
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹7,499
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Micromax Canvas Tab P681
Micromax Canvas Tab P701
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹7,599
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Micromax Canvas Tab P701
Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹8,499
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666
Micromax Tablets

Micromax Funbook P280 Competitors

Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,333
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Vizio 3d Wonder Tablet
VOX Mobile V105
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,699
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Vox Mobile V105
Zync Z99 3G
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,999
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Zync Z99 3g
Champion Wtab 709
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,599
Check Details
Micromax Funbook P280 Champion Wtab 709

Micromax Funbook P280 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    2400 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Green, Red, White

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Model

    Funbook P280

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available

  • Launch Date

    January 11, 2014 (Official)

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A8

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Micromax Funbook P280 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Micromax Funbook P280