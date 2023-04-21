iPhone 15 to take cues from this iPhone 14 Pro design! Check BIG changes

iPhone 15 design is expected to bring some changes this year. Check what new you may get.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 16:21 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to get a rear design just like the iPhone 14 Pro models. Here's what. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 has been part of the leaks and rumours even before the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Recently, a MacRumors report quoted a Weibo post by a leakster which says that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have frosted back glass, similar to the existing iPhone 14 Pro models. This is the same account that had correctly predicted the launch of the Yellow iPhone 14 models.

This change in design in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would make the standard models more visually similar to the Pro models. Apart from this frosted back, only the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to have a new titanium frame and thinner bezels around the display, while the standard models are expected to retain their aluminium frame and the same bezel size.

iPhone 15 expected colours

Apple keeps on bringing new colours with every new flagship model. With iPhone 13 series, iPhone fans got a Green colour, while recently, iPhone 14 has been launched in a new Yellow colour. According to the leaks and rumour mill, there will be new colour options available for the upcoming iPhone 15 series too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The standard iPhone 15 models will feature a combination of cyan and green that is similar to the Mint Green colour offered with the iPhone 12. Meanwhile, rumours also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro may get a new dark red colour that could potentially replace the current Deep Purple option available on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Apart from these, All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. Moreover, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. However, all this information is based on leaks and rumours, hence you should wait for the official release of the flagship iPhone 15 series. Based on previous trends, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 15 series in September 2023.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 16:20 IST
