iPhone 15 to take cues from this iPhone 14 Pro design! Check BIG changes

The iPhone 15 has been part of the leaks and rumours even before the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Recently, a MacRumors report quoted a Weibo post by a leakster which says that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have frosted back glass, similar to the existing iPhone 14 Pro models. This is the same account that had correctly predicted the launch of the Yellow iPhone 14 models.

This change in design in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would make the standard models more visually similar to the Pro models. Apart from this frosted back, only the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to have a new titanium frame and thinner bezels around the display, while the standard models are expected to retain their aluminium frame and the same bezel size.

iPhone 15 expected colours

Apple keeps on bringing new colours with every new flagship model. With iPhone 13 series, iPhone fans got a Green colour, while recently, iPhone 14 has been launched in a new Yellow colour. According to the leaks and rumour mill, there will be new colour options available for the upcoming iPhone 15 series too.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The standard iPhone 15 models will feature a combination of cyan and green that is similar to the Mint Green colour offered with the iPhone 12. Meanwhile, rumours also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro may get a new dark red colour that could potentially replace the current Deep Purple option available on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Apart from these, All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. Moreover, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. However, all this information is based on leaks and rumours, hence you should wait for the official release of the flagship iPhone 15 series. Based on previous trends, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 15 series in September 2023.