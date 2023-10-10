Icon

3 cool AI features coming to Google Pixel 8: Call Screen, Zoom Enhance, and more

With its Pixel 8 series, Google has introduced a suite of AI features that promise to elevate the smartphone experience. Check out three cool AI features coming to Pixel 8.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 12:21 IST
Icon
Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1: New features and updates for Pixel users
Google Pixel 8
1/5 This release promises significant changes and new features that enhance the Android experience. Let's dive into some of the exciting updates and features that await users. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8
2/5 One of the standout features of Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is the ability for certain Pixel phones, and eventually other Android devices, to be used as webcams for PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, as per a report by 9To5 Mac.This highly anticipated feature opens up new possibilities for high-quality video calls, providing an affordable and convenient solution.   (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 8
3/5  Android 14 QPR1 introduces a new settings menu that allows users to adjust the aspect ratio of apps. This feature is particularly useful on select large-screen devices like the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.  (Google)
image caption
4/5 Android 14 brings a delightful personalization feature for Pixel phone users: the ability to customize the lock screen clock. A new clock face called "Metro" has made its debut. These clock faces range from traditional digital and analog styles to more informative designs that display date and weather. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 An enhanced battery information feature in Settings has been introduced, going beyond the usual charge level and usage stats. On Google Pixel devices, a new section called "Battery Information" will be available, displaying details such as the battery's manufacturing date and charge cycle count. You can access this by navigating to Settings > About Phone > Battery Information. Keep an eye out for further beta releases leading up to the official Pixel launch and stay tuned for the stable public release of Android 14.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 8
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 8 will support several AI features including Zoom Enhance. (Google)

After months of anticipation, Google finally took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 series, at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4. Both the phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have an enhanced focus on their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While Google already had several AI features in its suite of apps in the past such as Photo Unblur and Magic Editor, the new Pixel devices turn things up a notch with offerings that haven't been seen on any smartphone before.

Google Pixel 8: AI features

1. AI-powered Gboard

While it was known that Google has been internally testing AI features for its Gboard, the Pixel 8 Pro will support higher-quality smart replies courtesy of its on-device LLM. This is made possible by Google's new Tensor G3 SoC which features an upgraded GPU, new ISP and Imaging DSP and next-gen TPU, all of which help bring generative AI to the Pixel 8 Pro. According to Google, the new AI-powered Gboard will have better conversational awareness. It will be able to suggest different ways to phrase a sentence to achieve the desired tone.

2. Zoom Enhance

The new Pixel 8 devices also support the Zoom Enhance feature. You can zoom in on any photo after the fact and crop to what you want the focus of your photo to be. Using generative AI, Zoom Enhance intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details, opening up more possibilities when it comes to framing and flexibility to focus on the most important part of your photo.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Call Screen

Powered by AI, the Call Screen feature will be able to tell the calls you want to pick and the ones you don't want to. It will screen such calls and will directly take it to live voicemail from where you can see real-time transcriptions of what the caller is saying and make up your mind on whether you want to pick it up or not. The AI that speaks with the callers is also becoming more natural sounding, meaning it can hold up a contextual conversation as well.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 12:20 IST
Home Mobile News 3 cool AI features coming to Google Pixel 8: Call Screen, Zoom Enhance, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon