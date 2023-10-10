3 cool AI features coming to Google Pixel 8: Call Screen, Zoom Enhance, and more

After months of anticipation, Google finally took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 series, at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4. Both the phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have an enhanced focus on their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While Google already had several AI features in its suite of apps in the past such as Photo Unblur and Magic Editor, the new Pixel devices turn things up a notch with offerings that haven't been seen on any smartphone before.

Google Pixel 8: AI features

1. AI-powered Gboard

While it was known that Google has been internally testing AI features for its Gboard, the Pixel 8 Pro will support higher-quality smart replies courtesy of its on-device LLM. This is made possible by Google's new Tensor G3 SoC which features an upgraded GPU, new ISP and Imaging DSP and next-gen TPU, all of which help bring generative AI to the Pixel 8 Pro. According to Google, the new AI-powered Gboard will have better conversational awareness. It will be able to suggest different ways to phrase a sentence to achieve the desired tone.

2. Zoom Enhance

The new Pixel 8 devices also support the Zoom Enhance feature. You can zoom in on any photo after the fact and crop to what you want the focus of your photo to be. Using generative AI, Zoom Enhance intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details, opening up more possibilities when it comes to framing and flexibility to focus on the most important part of your photo.

3. Call Screen

Powered by AI, the Call Screen feature will be able to tell the calls you want to pick and the ones you don't want to. It will screen such calls and will directly take it to live voicemail from where you can see real-time transcriptions of what the caller is saying and make up your mind on whether you want to pick it up or not. The AI that speaks with the callers is also becoming more natural sounding, meaning it can hold up a contextual conversation as well.