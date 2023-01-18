    Trending News

    5 Best gaming phones under 30000 in January, 2023: Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Neo 6, more

    If you’re a gamer and are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then you need to know about these 5 best gaming phones under Rs. 30000. List includes Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Neo 6, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and more.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 19:39 IST
    Redmi Note 12 5G
    View all Images
    5 best gaming phones under 30000 you should be considering. (Xiaomi)

    With new online multiplayer games releasing for both Android and iOS, this is probably the best time to be a mobile gamer. You can, not only enjoy playing a wide variety of games to your heart's content, but you can also make a serious career in the field with the rise of the mobile esports scene in the country. And if you're looking to upgrade your old device to one which can handle heavy-duty gaming, then there are some exciting options in the sub-Rs. 30000 smartphone segment. The list includes Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Neo 6, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Poco F4 and iQOO 9 SE. Let's take a close look.

    Redmi Note 12 Pro

    Launched in January 2023, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a great smartphone for gamers. It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for Dolby Vision and is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It also sports a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh along with a 67W fast charging support.

    The Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at Rs. 24999 for the base variant with 6GB/128GB, Rs. 26999 for the 8GB/128GB, and Rs. 27999 for the variant with 8GB/256GB.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BRVFZSGV

    iQOO Neo 6

    iQOO smartphones are known for gaming and the iQOO Neo 6 is one of the best gaming smartphones in the segment that you can get your hands on. The smartphone features a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and is equipped with Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. It sports a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup. And the smartphone comes with a 4,700 mAh battery along with a 80W fast charging support. The 8GB/128GB variant of the smartphone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 27999.

    B07WDKLDRX

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE might be a bit older compared to the other phones in the list but its hardware still holds up in 2023. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 74999 but Amazon is offering it for just Rs. 29990.

    B08VB57558

    Poco F4 5G

    Poco F4 comes with almost the same specs as iQOO Neo 6. However, here you will get a 4500mAh battery with a 67W charging option. Besides that, it packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, triple camera setup of 64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro shooter. It features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 6GB/128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 27999.

    B0BMXGYVFW

    iQOO 9 SE

    We have to finish our list with an iQOO device, just looking at how many quality gaming smartphones the company has released in this segment. The iQOO 9 SE features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor and is coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with a 66W fast charge support.

    B07WHQRCZD

    The smartphone is priced at Rs. 28,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 19:37 IST
    5 Best gaming phones under 30000 in January, 2023: Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Neo 6, more
