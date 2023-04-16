After iPhone 15 launch, will Apple discontinue your iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro and more?

The release of the iPhone 15 series this year has led to speculation that several older iPhone models may be phased out of the official list of Apple to sell online in its store. Even the latest ones! This has been a common practice by Apple in the past to prevent the sales of newly launched models from being impacted. Last year, after the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple discontinued selling iPhone 11 from its official website. The trend is expected to be continued this year too. From iPhone 12 to iPhone 14 Pro, here are the iPhone models that may face uncertainty following the launch of the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 launch impact on old iPhones

Apple is expected to launch four new models this year – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the arrival of these new models, Apple will need to make some space by killing old iPhones. Tom's Guide suggests that the obvious guess is on the iPhone 12. This is because Apple rarely keeps any iPhone for more than three years.

Apart from iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are the other two models which are on the discontinuation radar this year as Apple usually discontinues its Pro models after a year of sales. This a trend that will likely persist despite the rumors that this year's Pros will be the company's bestsellers.

The iPhone 13 mini is also expected to be killed off! The report suggests that it is expected that the iPhone 13 mini will be removed from the product line-up, as mini iPhones have not been very popular over the years, and the iPhone 12 mini was discontinued just two years after its launch.

Will iPhone 14 Plus continue to be there or it will end after iPhone 15 launch? It is difficult to predict, all thanks to its first-of-its-kind non-Pro iPhone with a size of a 6.7-inch display.

End of these iPhones?

The discontinuation of the iPhone simply means that Apple will no more make it available for you to buy on its website. However, even if Apple discontinues the iPhone 12 iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you will still be able to find it on several online retailers and e-commerce websites till the stock exists and that too at very cheap rates.