Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: These are the best mobile phone deals: Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Neo 7, more

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Looking to upgrade your smartphone? This Amazon sale is a great time to do so and take advantage of great deals on mobile phones. Check the list. It includes Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Neo 7, and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 21:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Know the best deals on mobile phones. (Samsung)
Amazon Prime Day sale has become a yearly festival for buyers who want to buy gadgets and other items at big discounts. This two-day sale offers a wide range of products with lucrative offers, trade-in deals, bank offers, and more. And if you have been planning a smartphone upgrade, this is one of the best times to do that. But that is easier said than done if you do not know the best deals on smartphones. Luckily, we have curated a list of the best discount offers on smartphones. But do note, these deals are part of early Amazon Prime Day deals and you will need an Amazon Prime account if you want to avail any of them. Let us take a look at the upcoming Amazon sale 2023 top deals.

1. Samsung Galaxy M14

The Samsung Galaxy M14 is a recently launched budget offering from the smartphone maker. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone generally sells for Rs. 15,490 on the platform, but during the sale, you can get a 19 percent discount and buy it starting at Rs. 12490. Additionally, you can also take advantage of any exchange offers and Bank offers on the smartphone. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera, a 6000 mAh battery, and 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display.

2. iQOO Neo 7

If you are a gamer, then the iQOO Neo 7 will be an ideal smartphone for you. It features MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 120W fast charger. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone generally sells for Rs. 27999 but during the sale, you can get it for Rs. 26049.

3. Itel P40

For those looking for an entry-level smartphone, Itel P40 is a good option. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a 13MP AI dual camera, and 6000 mAh. The smartphone retails for Rs. 7999, but the 2GB + 64GB variant is available for Rs. 5999 during the sale.

4. Tecno Phantom X2

The Tecno Phantom X2 is a premium smartphone that features 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 64MP OIS primary camera, and a 5160 mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs. 51999 but during the sale, you can get it for Rs. 35499.

5. iQOO 9 Pro

The iQOO 9 Pro is a flagship smartphone that offers great features. It comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4700 mAh battery.

The smartphone sells for Rs. 44990 generally, but during the sale, it is available for Rs. 43040.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 21:28 IST
