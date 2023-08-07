Amazon sale offers: Check top deals on Xiaomi smartphones under Rs. 20000

Amazon Independence Day sale: The clock is ticking! Amazon sale will end soon! Don't miss out on these huge deals on a wide range of products like home appliances, gadgets, smartphones, TVs and more. This is the time of the year when Amazon offers huge deals on its products and on sale are products across all categories providing all kinds of benefits to consumers.

Are you a frequent Xiaomi smartphone user? Are you looking to upgrade your smartphone? Then these deals will be best suited for you as Amazon has rolled out massive discounts on its smartphones. We have curated a list of top Xiaomi smartphones under Rs. 20000 to help you make an affordable purchase.

Redmi 9A ( 21 Percent discount)

Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and Android version 10. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with up to 2.0GHz clock speed. TheRedmi 9A comes in two variants of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It also comes with a 2+1 dual SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot that allows for expandable storage of 512GB. It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W wired charger. It captures great pictures from its 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs. 9499, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.7490, giving you a discount of 21 percent.

Redmi Note 12 (15 Percent discount)

The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It supports Android 13 with MIUI 14. It features a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone has a 13MP front camera as well. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 is originally priced at Rs.19999, however, you can get it for only Rs.16999, giving you a discount of 15 percent during the Amazon sale.

Redmi Note 11T (14 Percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of fast UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens along with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 20999, however during the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get it for only Rs.17999, giving you a discount of 14 percent.

Redmi 10 Power (34 Percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. The phone features a dual rear camera setup including 50MP and 2MP portrait lenses along with 5MP front camera. It comes with a 6000mAh battery and 10W fast charger. The smartphone retails for Rs. 18999, however, you can get it for only Rs.12499, giving you a discount of 34 percent during the Amazon Great Freedom sale.