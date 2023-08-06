Home Tech News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: 5 smart devices that are perfect for gifting on Friendship Day 2023

Friendship Day: Earbuds to headphones - the perfect gift for your best friend
image caption
1/5 JBL Tune 770NC headphones, offers Bluetooth 5.3 technology that allows for wireless streaming of JBL Pure Bass Sound from smartphones. It is Priced at Rs. 6999. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 The JBL Wave Buds and Wave Beam are both wireless earbuds that offer JBL Deep Bass Sound with 8mm dynamic drivers. While JBL Wave Buds is priced at Rs. 3199, JBL Wave Beam is priced at Rs. 3799.  (Amazon)
The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology to eliminate distractions and Smart Ambient mode to stay aware of surroundings.
3/5 The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology to eliminate distractions and Smart Ambient mode to stay aware of surroundings. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds offers up to 40 hours of playtime with quick charging and has 6 beamforming microphones for clear audio and Voice Aware feature for adjusting mic input. You can buy it for just Rs. 11999. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 The JBL Tune Buds and Tune Beam are wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology to reduce audio distractions. These wireless earbuds are available for Price for JBL Tune Buds 5999 and JBL Tune Beam for 6999. Surely, one of these awesome gifts will be appreciated by your friend as being really useful. (Amazon)
Amazon
View all Images
Top 5 Smart Devices to Celebrate Friendship Day from Amazon Sale 2023. (Pexels)

Amazon Freedom Sale: As India celebrates Friendship Day and National Sisters Day today, Amazon is adding extra excitement to the festivities with enticing offers and great discounts on a wide range of products. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, giving customers the opportunity to grab products at amazingly affordable prices.

This is the ideal time to make your friends feel special by gifting them a smart gadget that can enhance their daily lives. From smartwatches to wireless earphones and more, there are numerous tech gifts that can make this day memorable for your loved ones. To make the selection process easier for you, here are the top five tech gifts worth considering:

1. Sony WH-CH520

The Sony WH-CH520 offers outstanding audio output and comes equipped with features like multi-point connectivity, app support, Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, and Reality Audio. The media control buttons on the earcup are easily accessible and clicky. Moreover, the WH-CH520 boasts impressive battery life, lasting up to 50 hours on a single charge. While it takes 3 hours to fully charge these headphones, they are currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 4487 during the Amazon sale.

B0BS1PRC4L-1

Read more: Friendship day: Hammer to boAt, 5 best smartwatches to gift your friends

2. boAt Party Pal 20

For the party animals among your friends, the boAt Party Pal 20 is the perfect gift. This boombox-shaped Bluetooth speaker delivers a powerful 20W output and offers up to 4 hours of playtime with its 2,200mAh battery. Its convenient strap makes it easy to carry around, making it an excellent companion for vacations and gatherings. The speaker even comes with a microphone jack for fun karaoke sessions. You can grab it now for just Rs. 2239, enjoying a massive 58 percent discount from its original price during the Amazon Freedom sale.

B07SMH67DJ-2

3. Amazon Kindle

For your book-loving friends, the entry-level Amazon Kindle e-reader makes an ideal gift. It offers many of the specs found in the flagship Paperwhite while being more affordable. With an improved resolution of 300ppi and a 6.8-inch illuminated display, this Kindle is a pleasure to use. Moreover, it allows you to pair wireless headphones and listen to audiobooks for a versatile reading experience. It is currently available for Rs. 14999.

B09TMFWCBQ-3

Read more: Friendship Day: Earbuds to headphones - the perfect gift for your best friend

4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4

Health enthusiasts will appreciate the Noise ColorFit Pro 4, a feature-packed smartwatch that tracks essential health functions and a variety of exercises and workouts. Its silicone and polycarbonate build ensure durability, while the 1.72-inch TFT LCD display offers a smooth user interface. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, and its heart rate monitor and SpO2 tracker provide accurate readings. The companion app allows for customization, making it even more appealing. You can now get the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 for just Rs. 2797, thanks to a massive price cut during the Amazon Freedom festival sale.

 

B0BGSV43WY-4

5. iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Recently launched, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro stands out as one of the best midrange gaming smartphones of the year. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a flagship chipset from the previous year, this smartphone offers excellent performance. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, and support for 120W fast charging, among other impressive specs. You can now purchase the iQOO Neo 7 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 33999 during the Amazon sale day.

B07WGNJF9L-5

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save up to 55% - prices start at Rs. 17290

Make this Friendship Day extra special by gifting your loved ones these amazing smart devices from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets