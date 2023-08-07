Home Tech News Amazon Independence Day sale: Best deals on gadgets - smartwatches, Echo Dot, Firestick and more

Amazon Independence Day sale: Best deals on gadgets - smartwatches, Echo Dot, Firestick and more

Amazon Great Freedom Day sale is offering huge discounts on top gadgets such as smartwatches, Echo Dots, Firesticks, and more. Check deals now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 12:31 IST
Amazon Freedom Day sale: Knock, knock! The Amazon sale is still going on with full force. With amazing deals and discounts, you can shop across various categories, be it home appliances, gadgets, TV, or anything else. Not only that, top luxury brand products are also available at huge discounted rates. So, what are you waiting for? Explore the sale today as it is ending tomorrow at midnight.

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get 14% discount on Oppo F23! Check specs and features

Check out great deals available on gadgets such as smartwatches, Echo Dot and Firestick.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (44 Percent discount)

It's the new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) which includes Alexa voice with power and volume buttons. You can easily command the remote to launch shows across apps. It also comes with preset buttons to let you launch your favourite apps. It features Dolby Atmos audio along with thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and more. You can also command Alexa you play, pause, and forward any app content. The Fire Tv Stick originally retails for Rs. 4999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.2799, giving you a discount of 44 percent.

B08R6QR863-1

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Top deals on best 4K TVs from Sony, LG and others

Alexa Echo Dot (Gen 3) (57 Percent discount)

The Gen 3 Echo Dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that launches with the command of your voice. Alexa can speak English and Hindi languages. You can easily connect smart speakers with smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. Alexa can set reminders, pay bills, read news, play music and can do many things as you command. You can use it as a standalone speaker or pair it with your phone to use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Amazon Alexa originally retails for Rs. 4499, but during the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get it at the discounted price of Rs.1949, giving you a rebate of 57 percent.

 

B07PFFMP9P-2

Amazefit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch (27 Percent discount)

The smartwatch features a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with 2.5D curvature. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini offers health tracking such as heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and more. It comes with more than 120 sports modes and smart recognition including monitoring distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other data during your workouts. It features 5 ATM water resistance and swim tracking and offers 15 days of battery life. The Amazefit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch originally retails for Rs.10999, however, in this Amazon sale offer, you can get it for only Rs.7997, giving you a discount of 27 percent.

B0B59PWQF8-3

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: 5 smart devices that are perfect for gifting on Friendship Day 2023

Alexa Echo Dot (Gen4) (39 Percent discount)

The Gen 4 Echo Dot is a smart speaker with Alexa that launches with the command of your voice. Alexa can speak English and Hindi languages. It has additional smart features than Gen 3 such as connecting with Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music. It also has motion detection which turn-on light when you enter the room. You can easily connect smart speakers with smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. Alexa can set reminders, pay bills, read news, play music and can do many things as you command. You can use it as a standalone speaker or pair it with your phone to use it as a Bluetooth speaker. Amazon Alexa originally retails for Rs. 4499, but during the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get it with a huge discount at Rs.2749, giving you a rebate of 39 percent.

B084L41R96-4

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 12:30 IST
