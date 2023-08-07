Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get amazing deals on Moto Razr 40 series, Edge 40, more

Amazon Sale offers: Check out the Great Freedom Sale and the offers on Motorola's latest smartphone series and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 14:12 IST
Moto Razr 40
Motorola: Hello Moto! Get your hands on the all-new Motorola Razr 40 family. (Amazon)
Moto Razr 40
Motorola: Hello Moto! Get your hands on the all-new Motorola Razr 40 family. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Motorola is treating smartphone enthusiasts in India to a spectacular offer during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. The company is offering enticing discounts on its latest lineup of smartphones, including the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra, and Edge 40 models. The sale is already underway on Motorola's official website, while Amazon is also participating in the shopping extravaganza through the Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale 2023.

If you're in the market for a flagship or premium mid-range smartphone with a clean Android experience, we have curated five top-picked deals for you that are available during the Amazon sale, making your choice easier.

1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Experience the future with Motorola's premium clamshell device, the Razr 40 Ultra, available for an unbeatable price of just 82,999 (after bank discounts) during Amazon sale and it is also available on the official Motorola India website. Featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 3800mAh battery, this foldable beauty stands toe-to-toe with competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. With two elegant color options and a generous 8GB + 256GB storage configuration, it's the pinnacle of style and performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C7QCHGLF-1

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 4 LIVE: Huge discounts on iPhone 14 Pro Max, Sony Bravia TV, and more

2. Motorola Razr 40

For those seeking a perfect balance between style and affordability, the Moto Razr 40 is an excellent choice. Priced at just 54,999 (after bank offers) during the Amazon sale, this smartphone comes equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a capable 4200mAh battery. Choose from three vibrant color options and enjoy a smooth performance with its 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

B0C7QGVVW4-2

3. Motorola Edge 40

Discover the wonders of the Motorola Edge 40, a mid-range smartphone with premium features that will leave you impressed. At just 27,999 (after offers) on Motorola's website, this device boasts wireless charging and a stunning 3D curved display. With four captivating color choices and a generous 8GB + 256GB storage option, it's an excellent companion for your daily adventures.

B0C7QGVVW4-3

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get up to 45% off on Lenovo Laptops and more

4. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Experience flagship power without breaking the bank with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, available for an irresistible price of 42,499 (after offers) during the Amazon sale. Armed with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and an impressive 200MP primary camera, this phone delivers top-tier performance and photography prowess in one sleek package.

B0BPJM1CGQ-4

5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Elevate your smartphone experience with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, a premium device that combines Snapdragon 888+ power with a remarkable 50MP primary camera. Starting at 34,999 on Amazon. this phone is a true gem for tech enthusiasts seeking both speed and image quality. Plus, it comes with a single storage option of 8GB + 256GB.

B0BPJTGG46-5

Read more: Amazon Independence Day sale: Best deals on gadgets - smartwatches, Echo Dot, Firestick and more

6. Moto G62 5G

For those on a budget, don't miss the Moto G62 5G from Motorola, featuring Snapdragon 695 and a dazzling 120Hz display. Enjoy its impressive performance and immersive visuals at an unbeatable price of 16999 (after availing bank offers).

B0BNVXMQ9K-6

Don't miss the opportunity to own these incredible smartphones at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Whether you prefer a stylish foldable or a high-performance mid-range device, Motorola has something to cater to every smartphone need. Head over to their official website or Amazon India now to grab these amazing deals before they're gone.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 14:06 IST
