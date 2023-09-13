Apple announces price cut on iPhone 13! Know how much it will cost today

The Apple iPhone 13 has received an enticing price cut after the launch of the iPhone 15 today. Check out the discounts, offers, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 17:05 IST
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
iPhone 13
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 13
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 price has been slashed by Apple following the iPhone 15 unveiling. Check details. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series has finally been launched after months of anticipation, and it features promising upgrades over its predecessors such as Dynamic Island, USB Type-C, action button, titanium frame, and more. While four new iPhones have been introduced as part of the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple has also discontinued iPhones such as the iPhone 14 Pro models, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 12. On the other hand, several of its models have also received price drops, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13.

Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Check out the price cut Apple has rolled out on the iPhone 13.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 gets a price cut

The 128GB variant of the standard iPhone 13 was priced at Rs. 69900 before the launch of the iPhone 15 at the Wonderlust event. However, Apple has now slashed its price by a huge margin. With a Rs. 10000 discount, the iPhone 13 is now priced at Rs. 59900 on Apple's website. It has replaced the iPhone 12 as the cheapest non-SE iPhone that you can buy right now.

The 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 now costs Rs. 69900, while the top-end 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 89900. It is available in six colours - Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Apart from the discount, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also offering enticing trade-in deals for existing smartphone users. Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste. Buyers can get a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 67800 if they exchange their old smartphone.

However, do note that trade-in value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Buyers also need to enter their PIN Code to check the offer's availability at their location.

Why should you buy iPhone 13?

iPhone 13 has several similarities to iPhone 14. It has the same A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, the same display, and similar cameras. Moreover, it gets several upgrades over its predecessor such as improved battery life and a smaller notch. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the iPhone 14, then you should definitely take a look at the iPhone 13 too as it offers nearly all of the same features but at a lower price.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 17:05 IST
