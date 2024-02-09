Apple iPhone SE 4 Dynamic Island with iPhone 16-like design coming, says tipster

Apple has been working on various smartphone projects in the iPhone 16 series for launch later in the year. Additionally, the company is fast-tracking its AI endeavours with the iOS 18 update. Now, it is rumored that the smallest iPhone in Apple's repertoire, iPhone SE 4, which is expected to hit the shelves in 2025, is set to get some fancy new tech. Although the launch of the next-generation iPhone SE is quite far, leaks have already started emerging. However, the current leak will surprise you as it is expected that the iPhone SE 4 may get flagship features with iPhone 16-like design. Check out what Apple is planning to bring to the mid-range market.

iPhone SE 4 features

As we are aware, the Apple iPhone SE series comes in the budget range and therefore, has slightly lower specs and features than the main-stream iPhone models. However, with the iPhone SE 4, the company may have big plans. According to a tipster named @MajinBuOfficial X post, the new generation of iPhone SE may feature the Dynamic Island which is available in iPhone 14 Pro models and the entire iPhone 15 series. Earlier, it was rumored that the iPhone would come with a camera notch, but seems like Apple has changed its plans.

The tipster further revealed that the iPhone SE 4 may come with a vertical rear camera setup which has also been rumored for iPhone 16 base model. The post said, “The iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development.”

However, the iPhone SE 4 may feature only one camera sensor with an LED flashlight in a pill-shaped setup. The source also says the rumor is not confirmed but is a speculated change. Furthermore, the tipster added that the dimensions of the iPhone SE 4 are expected to be similar to the iPhone XR model.

Note that the above-mentioned upgrades of the iPhone SE 4 are based on leaks and speculation and what may finally be launched may be much different. The launch of the new iPhone SE is a year away and it is too early to make any kind of concrete speculation.