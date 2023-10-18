Icon

Apple releases iOS 17.1 RC; Fixes screen burn-in issue, adds features

In anticipation of the iOS 17.1 update that is expected to arrive next week, Apple has released the Release Candidate version of the update. Know what it brings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 12:50 IST
Icon
Finally! iOS 17 lets users hyperlink text in iPhone mail app
iOS 17
1/7 Apple is expected to officially introduce the new operating system of the iPhone, iOS 17 along with iPhone 15 series at the Apple event happening on September 12, 2023. Apple already gave a sneak peek of the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and some of its features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
2/7 The iOS 17 is now in the beta testing phase, where the company is constantly exploring and testing new features. The testing will ensure that there are no problems in the upcoming operating system.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
3/7 According to a shared post by Federico Viticci, iPhone’s Mail app will now enable users to hyperlink any word while drafting the mail. However, users will get this update after the official launch and they will have to download the update on their iPhones. (AP)
iOS 17
4/7 Apple has introduced several updates, but somehow it never enabled users to hyperlink anything in the iPhone mail app. Now, with this Mail app's new features, users can avoid sharing long URLs separately. (Apple)
iOS 17
5/7 To hyperlink a text, first copy the URL you want to add to the email. Then while creating an email you have to first write the message that you want the recipient to get. After drafting, long press the selected word you want to hyperlink. (Apple)
iOS 17
6/7 A floating pop-up tab will appear on your iPhone screen. There, you’ll see a new “Add Link” option. Tap and paste the link. However, note that this feature will only be available after your iPhone gets updated with iOS 17.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
7/7 Note that the above-mentioned Mail app feature is based on a rumour and has not been confirmed by Apple yet. The actual feature will be discovered after the actual release and when it will be rolled out to the public.  (Apple)
iOS 17
icon View all Images
iOS 17.1 RC is out for beta testers. Check out what’s new. (Unsplash)

After releasing a couple of betas, Apple has now seeded the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 17.1 to public testers and developers. iOS 17, Apple's latest OS for the iPhone, was unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June and was released last month to users around the world. It brings new features to iPhones such as Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and the Journal app. While the release has largely been smooth, iPhone 15 users initially reported major heating issues, which were fixed with an update for iOS 17. Now, Apple is gearing up to release iOS 17.1, and in anticipation of that, the iOS 17.1 RC has been rolled out.

iOS 17.1 RC rolled out

According to a report by MacRumors, the iOS 17.1 RC update was released by Apple on Tuesday, and it brings fixes for two issues that have been plaguing some devices, particularly the new iPhone 15 models. One of the issues was image retention, where users reported screen burn-in. While this was initially thought to be a hardware issue with the OLED panel, Apple has released a fix for it, meaning it might actually have been software-related. The update's release notes state that it fixes an issue that “may cause display image persistence”.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Another problem witnessed by Apple users over the last few months was the screen time resetting on its own. This issue has also been identified and improved upon, as per the release notes, along with better synchronization across all Apple devices.

New features

Although the Journal app is nowhere to be seen yet, the iOS 17.1 RC update brings a handful of new features. Apple users who use Airdrop frequently do not need to stay in close proximity anymore. With the update, files can be sent over the internet. It also brings some changes to the always-on display on the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models.

Apple Music users can now mark as favourites their preferred songs, playlists, albums, and more, and they will be added to their library. Moreover, the Apple Music app will also utilize users' favourite music to provide suggestions. Song suggestions also appear at the bottom of the playlists now.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 12:06 IST
Home Mobile News Apple releases iOS 17.1 RC; Fixes screen burn-in issue, adds features
