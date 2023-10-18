Apple releases iOS 17.1 RC; Fixes screen burn-in issue, adds features

After releasing a couple of betas, Apple has now seeded the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 17.1 to public testers and developers. iOS 17, Apple's latest OS for the iPhone, was unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June and was released last month to users around the world. It brings new features to iPhones such as Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, and the Journal app. While the release has largely been smooth, iPhone 15 users initially reported major heating issues, which were fixed with an update for iOS 17. Now, Apple is gearing up to release iOS 17.1, and in anticipation of that, the iOS 17.1 RC has been rolled out.

iOS 17.1 RC rolled out

According to a report by MacRumors, the iOS 17.1 RC update was released by Apple on Tuesday, and it brings fixes for two issues that have been plaguing some devices, particularly the new iPhone 15 models. One of the issues was image retention, where users reported screen burn-in. While this was initially thought to be a hardware issue with the OLED panel, Apple has released a fix for it, meaning it might actually have been software-related. The update's release notes state that it fixes an issue that “may cause display image persistence”.

Another problem witnessed by Apple users over the last few months was the screen time resetting on its own. This issue has also been identified and improved upon, as per the release notes, along with better synchronization across all Apple devices.

New features

Although the Journal app is nowhere to be seen yet, the iOS 17.1 RC update brings a handful of new features. Apple users who use Airdrop frequently do not need to stay in close proximity anymore. With the update, files can be sent over the internet. It also brings some changes to the always-on display on the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models.

Apple Music users can now mark as favourites their preferred songs, playlists, albums, and more, and they will be added to their library. Moreover, the Apple Music app will also utilize users' favourite music to provide suggestions. Song suggestions also appear at the bottom of the playlists now.