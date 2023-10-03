Bad news! Google Pixel 8 Pro Tensor G3's chipset Geekbench score revealed!

Google will be launching its new flagship smartphone series, the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 tomorrow, October 4, 2023. Just before the launch, we heard several rumours about the smartphone's specs, design, price, and more. Now, a tipster has revealed the geekbench score of the Google Pixel 8 Pro which is lacking in performance if compared with other processors available in the market. Check what the performance score tells about the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8 Pro benchmark score

Earlier, it was revealed that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature the company's in-house chipset, Tensor G3. Now, in a post shared by a tipster named Tech Reve on X, the chipset performance falls short of expectations.

According to a Notebook Check report, the leaked benchmark score falls flat in comparison to last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on the leak, the device underwent testing on Geekbench 6.2 and provided a single-core score of 1760 and a multi-core score of 4442. The score showcases acceptable performance, however, it is not up to the mark with other high-performance premium smartphone chipsets.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed a single-core score of 1976 whereas the Qualcomm flagship chipset had an average score of 5149 which showcases exceptional performance. However, even if the Tensor G3 may not beat the competition, it does come with an upgrade in comparison to the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs

The Pixel 8 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be backed with a 5100 mAh battery. It may feature a 50MP main sensor and a 64MP Sony IMX787 ultra-wide sensor. The price of Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to start from $899.

The above-mentioned benchmark scores and smartphone specs are based on rumours and speculation. The official details will be revealed at the Google launch event which is scheduled for October 4, 2023.

