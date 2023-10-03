Icon

Bad news! Google Pixel 8 Pro Tensor G3's chipset Geekbench score revealed!

Ahead of the Google Pixel 8 series launch, the Tensor G3 chipset geekbench score was revealed and it comes with disappointing news.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 12:18 IST
Icon
Upcoming smartphones in 2023: iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and more
Google Pixel 7 Pro
1/7 iPhone 15 series: Apple’s brand new generation of iPhones is set to launch in September. The launch date could be September 12. The company will be launching four new variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. There are various rumours surrounding the smartphone’s specs, features and design that are keeping the expectations of users high. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
2/7 The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature USB-C charging to comply with The European Union. The iPhone 12 Pro versions may include a physical action button and periscope camera with enhanced zoom range. During the Apple event, the overall specs of the smartphone will be revealed. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
3/7 Google Pixel 8 series: We can expect the launch of new Google smartphones this fall. It is suggested that there will be two variants: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the company. The information is based on leaks and rumours shared by tipsters. (Smartprix)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
4/7 The Google Pixel 8 may feature a temperature sensor and they will be launched with Android 14. WinFuture revealed that the smartphones can feature 12 GB RAM. It is being said that the new smartphone will be similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, a tipster,  Yogesh Brar shared that it may come with a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
5/7 OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch.  (Twitter)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
6/7 So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
7/7 iQOO Neo 8 series: Two smartphones to be launched under this series, One the iQOO Neo 8 and another iQOO Neo 8 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the series may feature a 6.78-inch display. It may support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone is suspected to be in September. (iQOO)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 8 Pro Tensor G3 chipset might lack the kind of performance Pixel fans were expecting as per Geekbench score. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Google will be launching its new flagship smartphone series, the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel Watch 2 tomorrow, October 4, 2023. Just before the launch, we heard several rumours about the smartphone's specs, design, price, and more. Now, a tipster has revealed the geekbench score of the Google Pixel 8 Pro which is lacking in performance if compared with other processors available in the market. Check what the performance score tells about the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8 Pro benchmark score

Earlier, it was revealed that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature the company's in-house chipset, Tensor G3. Now, in a post shared by a tipster named Tech Reve on X, the chipset performance falls short of expectations.

According to a Notebook Check report, the leaked benchmark score falls flat in comparison to last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on the leak, the device underwent testing on Geekbench 6.2 and provided a single-core score of 1760 and a multi-core score of 4442. The score showcases acceptable performance, however, it is not up to the mark with other high-performance premium smartphone chipsets.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 showed a single-core score of 1976 whereas the Qualcomm flagship chipset had an average score of 5149 which showcases exceptional performance. However, even if the Tensor G3 may not beat the competition, it does come with an upgrade in comparison to the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs

The Pixel 8 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage options. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be backed with a 5100 mAh battery. It may feature a 50MP main sensor and a 64MP Sony IMX787 ultra-wide sensor. The price of Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to start from $899.

The above-mentioned benchmark scores and smartphone specs are based on rumours and speculation. The official details will be revealed at the Google launch event which is scheduled for October 4, 2023.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 12:18 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Bad news! Google Pixel 8 Pro Tensor G3's chipset Geekbench score revealed!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon