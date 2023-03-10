Best iPhone 14 Pro features NOT on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus: Report

Those looking to purchase the iPhone 15 are in for a disappointment as it is set to miss out on two of the best features present in the iPhone 14 Pro, according to reports. Although the iPhone 15 series is nearly 7 months away from launch, leaks and rumours about Apple's next flagship iPhone series have flooded the market. Various tipsters have reported that the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series are set to get a major overhaul, while Apple will compromise with certain features for the standard models.

According to a recent report by MacRumors, news aggregator account "yeux1122" has revealed on the Korean Naver blog that the iPhone 15 standard models could miss out on the LTPO display. As a result, features like the ProMotion display could be absent from the upcoming flagships. The lack of an updated LTPO display also means that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus might miss out on the always-on display feature too.

The always-on display feature debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models and it is the LTPO panel which enables the always-on display with the Variable Refresh Rate reducing to 1Hz. It was always expected that Apple might reserve some features for the iPhone 15 Pro models but the lack of an always-on display feature might be a turn off for some buyers, especially when it is a feature that has been present on Android smartphones since the Samsung Galaxy S7 series.

Other rumours

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one, along with solid state power and volume buttons.