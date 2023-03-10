    Trending News

    Best iPhone 14 Pro features NOT on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus: Report

    The non-Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are likely to miss out on two of the best features of the iPhone 14 Pro, according to a latest report.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 13:54 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    The iPhone 15 series is set for launch at an Apple event later this year. (Unsplash)

    Those looking to purchase the iPhone 15 are in for a disappointment as it is set to miss out on two of the best features present in the iPhone 14 Pro, according to reports. Although the iPhone 15 series is nearly 7 months away from launch, leaks and rumours about Apple's next flagship iPhone series have flooded the market. Various tipsters have reported that the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series are set to get a major overhaul, while Apple will compromise with certain features for the standard models.

    According to a recent report by MacRumors, news aggregator account "yeux1122" has revealed on the Korean Naver blog that the iPhone 15 standard models could miss out on the LTPO display. As a result, features like the ProMotion display could be absent from the upcoming flagships. The lack of an updated LTPO display also means that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus might miss out on the always-on display feature too.

    The always-on display feature debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models and it is the LTPO panel which enables the always-on display with the Variable Refresh Rate reducing to 1Hz. It was always expected that Apple might reserve some features for the iPhone 15 Pro models but the lack of an always-on display feature might be a turn off for some buyers, especially when it is a feature that has been present on Android smartphones since the Samsung Galaxy S7 series.

    Other rumours

    The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip.

    Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one, along with solid state power and volume buttons.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 13:54 IST
