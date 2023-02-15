    Trending News

    Big price cut! Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at just 129998, get Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 free

    Get a chance to grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at just Rs. 129998 and get Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 bundled free.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 13:52 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Know more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra bundle offer here. (Samsung)

    Samsung's 2023 flagships are out and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands tall as one of the best in the market. Although it is nearly identical to its last year's counterpart in terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded with new and advanced features that seek to vastly improve on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Despite being just 15 days old, there are a couple of amazing offers live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra where this flagship can be yours with a couple of additional gifts! Check out the offer details here.

    Amazon offer on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    The Samsung Galaxy Ultra was launched on February 1 at Samsung's Unpacked Event and it comes in 3 variants. With this Amazon offer, you not only get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but also the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 bundled with the smartphone. All of this comes bundled in a single offer which is priced at Rs. 129998!

    If you were to buy the above-mentioned devices separately, it would cost you Rs. 23100 more! And that's not all. Amazon is also offering bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra bundle.

    Bank offers

    Customers get flat Rs. 8000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. There's also a flat Rs. 8000 discount on SBI Credit Card, ICICI Bank Debit Card and Credit Card transactions. Moreover, customers also get 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Amex Credit Card EMI and Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra bundle now!

    Why should you buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase from 108MP in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 200MP now. It also features new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 13:52 IST
