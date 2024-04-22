Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch timeline revealed- Specifications, price and what to expect

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, according to recent reports. While earlier speculations hinted at a summer release, new information suggests that the Fan Edition smartphone will hit the shelves later in 2024.

Back in January, Samsung unveiled its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone series. Now, the tech giant appears to be readying itself for the unveiling of its next line-up, including the Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Ring wearables.

Samsung FE Models on the Horizon

Adding to the excitement, leaks suggest that Samsung is also in the works on an FE smartphone within the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Codenamed R12, details about this device remain sparse. However, drawing from the naming convention of previous FE models (S20 FE – R8, S21 FE - R9, S23 FE – R11), it's plausible that R12 is indeed the Galaxy S24 FE. Notably, R10 was earmarked for the Galaxy S22 FE, which never saw the light of day.

Beyond its codename, little is known about the S24 FE at this stage. This marks a departure from the flurry of leaks surrounding its predecessor, the Samsung S23 FE, around the same time last year. Such a scarcity of information could potentially hint at a delay in the S24 FE's launch.

Samsung rolled out the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in October last year. Considering the current development stage of the Samsung S24 FE, a launch in November or later appears increasingly likely.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features

Recapping the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US and a Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC elsewhere, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Its 6.4-inch AMOLED display offers an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on One UI 5.1-based Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 14) and features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. A 4,500mAh battery supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Camera-wise, it sports a 10-megapixel front camera and a triple camera unit on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the device boasts dual speakers and an IP68-rated body.