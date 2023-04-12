BIG setback for iPhone 15 Pro? Leaks reveal this HIGHLY ANTICIPATED feature may not make it

Apple iPhone 15 series has been part of rumours and leaks for quite some time. The upcoming iPhone models, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature some significant improvements over their predecessors. One of these exciting design changes was considered to be the inclusion of solid-state buttons instead of physical buttons. However, the latest claim by analyst and Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that physical button replacement is unlikely this year.

"My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design," Ming-Chi Kuo said in a Medium post. Not just that, the 9to5Mac report quoted another analyst Haitong Tech's Jeff Pu who also concurred that Apple will keep the physical buttons for iPhone 15 Pro models.

Ming-Chi Kuo added that the introduction of the new solid-state button design was expected to boost the revenues and profits of suppliers, making it a disappointing development for Cirrus Logic, which is the sole supplier of Controller IC, and AAC Technologies, which is the supplier of Taptic Engine.

Is Apple switching back to the classic volume buttons?

Since the iPhone 15 Pro is currently undergoing EVT development, there is still room for design modifications, Kuo suggested. The elimination of solid-state buttons and the reversion to physical buttons would streamline the development and testing process. These factors suggest that removing the solid-state buttons should not significantly affect the production timeline or shipments for Pro models.

Apart from this, Apple is still expected to feature the iPhone 15 Pro models with a new titanium case with rounded edges than older generation iPhones. Moreover, the top-end models of the iPhone 15 series are likely to be powered by the upgraded A17 Bionic chipset. One of the major upgrades may be a change in the charging solution. The iPhone 15 series is expected to feature USB-C charging port while ditching the classic lightning port.