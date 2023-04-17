Buy iPhone 14 Plus at an unbelievable price! Amazon drops rate to just 51999

With the reveal of iOS 17 on the horizon, now is the time to buy an iPhone. If you're searching for the iPhone which offers flagship performance, long battery life and large display, then the iPhone 14 Plus is a good choice. Moreover, Apple has announced the reveal date of iOS 17, and the iPhone 14 Plus will get all the top new features. Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a hefty price drop.

Amazon has announced a massive price drop on the smartphone, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. It can be yours for just Rs. 51999! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 51999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 11 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 28000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just Rs. 51999!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.