Buy iPhone 14 Plus at an unbelievable price! Amazon drops rate to just 51999

The iPhone 14 Plus offers big display, flagship performance and stellar cameras. Grab it at just Rs. 51999 on Amazon. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 08:09 IST
iPhone 14: Camera, battery to display, 6 things to know if you are eyeing a Christmas buy
iPhone 14
1/6 In terms of design, the iPhone 14 fails to bring anything new to the table. It looks like a carbon-copy of the iPhone 13, just in a few new colors of Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Red.  (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. While the screen refresh rate is set at 60Hz unlike 120Hz of the Pro models, the display is dynamic with a vivid color range and has wide viewing angles.   (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The primary camera has a larger sensor than the iPhone 13 and boosted by the new Photonic Engine, can take sharp images.   (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 One drawback of the camera is its low light performance where you see some artificial colors in the images and the sensor struggles to highlight the darker areas of the image. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 gets last year’s Apple A15 Bionic chipset but a new 5-core GPU which significantly improves the graphic performance of the smartphone. Playing games on the smartphone definitely feels like a premium experience.   (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The smartphone offers a decent battery life that lasts an entire day. However, charging speed is sluggish as it only offers support for 20W wired charging. The iPhone 14 is priced starting Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant. You can get it cheaper on ecommerce sites. (Akash/HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
iPhone 14 Plus packs all of iPhone 14's features in a bigger form factor. (Apple)

With the reveal of iOS 17 on the horizon, now is the time to buy an iPhone. If you're searching for the iPhone which offers flagship performance, long battery life and large display, then the iPhone 14 Plus is a good choice. Moreover, Apple has announced the reveal date of iOS 17, and the iPhone 14 Plus will get all the top new features. Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a hefty price drop.

Amazon has announced a massive price drop on the smartphone, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. It can be yours for just Rs. 51999! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 51999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 11 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 28000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just Rs. 51999!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

B0BDK62STN

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 08:08 IST
Tags:
