Icon

Can the iPhone 15 Pro Max beat the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Experts believe it can

The Apple vs. Samsung rivalry has been renewed after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. But the big question is whether the iPhone 15 Pro Max can go head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Know what experts believe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 14:21 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max price: Apple event 2023 reveals all, know how much it will cost
Apple
1/5 Apple's most luxurious smartphone iPhone 15 Pro Max is here. For the past few months, lots of rumors have been surfacing around about the price hike. Today's launch has finally put an end to these speculations.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. storage capacities. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (U.S.) and will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. (Apple)
image caption
3/5  iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in 5 shades including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display. For the first time, both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design. Pro models consist of powerful camera upgrades. It also includes an advanced  48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 For Indian buyers, the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 159900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. (Apple)
Apple
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, what do the experts say (AFP)

Now that the iPhone 15 series is out, the obvious thought in many people's minds is whether it is a better proposition than the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup that was released earlier this year. And considering the next Samsung event is likely to be in January or February 2024, many also wonder what will the S24 lineup bring to compete with the iPhones. The Apple vs. Samsung rivalry goes way back and the fans on the respective sides never hesitate to hail their side as the one with the best smartphone in the world. But that often does not tell us the truth from a neutral and objective perspective. While the iPhone 15 lineup has not even opened for pre-orders, it will be a while before people can test it out against the Samsung counterpart to really know the truth, but that does not mean that experts have not built up an opinion. Let us take a look.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

We, at HT Tech, spoke with a couple of tech content creators, who gave us their opinions on this debate. They were asked whether they thought the iPhone 15 lineup could take on the Galaxy S23 series or even the Galaxy S24 series. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Mayookh Mitra (Gadget World), a tech content creator on YouTube said, “I am confident that the new iPhone 15 Pro Max will go head to head with or even beat the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But as expected from newer Samsung flagship devices, the new S24 Ultra will outperform the iPhone 15 Pro Max. So yes, it's a continuous cycle. The newer flagship will always outperform the other brand's last flagship until the latter brand launches its new offering”.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While Mitra believes in the cycle of continuity when it comes to these two brands, Ustav Techie, who is also a tech content creator on YouTube, remains cautiously optimistic. He said, “Surely, the iPhone 15 Pro and its competitors will compete with the S24 lineup, but we need to see if it justifies its higher price tag”.

So, what's our take on the matter? We believe that the iPhone 15 Pro Max can get a big advantage in terms of performance owing to the 3-nanometer A17 Pro chipset, which offers a much more powerful computational performance, at least that's what the company said at the Apple event. But the extent of it is not something that we can say before the smartphone hits the market. In terms of overall value, we will only be able to tell after we review the smartphone. So, you should stay tuned for that.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 14:21 IST
Home Mobile News Can the iPhone 15 Pro Max beat the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Experts believe it can
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

Editor’s Pick

Apple event 2023 live updates: The iPhone 15 series is here. Know price, features, specifications, and more.
Apple iPhone 15 LIVE updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!

Trending Stories

Apple event 2023 live updates: The iPhone 15 series is here. Know price, features, specifications, and more.
Apple iPhone 15 LIVE updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 LIVE updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more
    Apple event 2023 live updates: The iPhone 15 series is here. Know price, features, specifications, and more.
    Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
    iPhone 13 Mini
    iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
    aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
    iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
    victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon