Cyber Monday sale: Get a 25% discount on Google Pixel 7a; trade-in offer available too

Amazon is offering a great discount on the Google Pixel 7a during the Cyber Monday sale. Get it for only $374.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 16:04 IST
You can reduce the price of Google Pixel 7a, further by using the "Trade-in and save" offer during the Cyber Monday sale. ( HT Tech)

The Cyber Monday sale is finally here and you can buy a huge number of products now available at massive discounts. If you have been looking to switch to Google Pixel smartphones, your time is now. Amazon is offering an amazing discount on Google Pixel 7a. Using this Cyber Monday deal, you can reduce the price of this premium smartphone and get it at a heavily discounted price. Check here to know all about this Cyber Monday deal:

Cyber Monday deal on Google Pixel 7a

Currently, Amazon is offering a bumper deal on the Google Pixel 7a, an unlocked Android cell phone. It is available at a special Cyber Monday price of $374. It is offering a 25 percent discount from its original price of $499. You can reduce the price further by using the "Trade-in and save" offer. By trading in your old devices, you can save up to $401 on a new Google Pixel 7a, with Amazon.com Gift Card credit as part of the deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 7a features

The Google Pixel 7a boasts impressive speed and efficiency, with 8 GB RAM. It features an excellent camera that excels in low-light conditions. It comes with a 6.1-inch display for an immersive experience. With dual SIM card slots, it offers flexibility for users who want to switch carriers. The device's fast-charging, all-day battery can last over 24 hours and extends up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. It also comes with wireless charging for added convenience. It is equipped with the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2's advanced image processing which helps you capture excellent photos and you can also fix blurry images. Pixel Call Assist aids in making calls, avoiding spammers, and minimizing background noise during conversations. The phone provides extra security with features like Face Unlock, Fingerprint Unlock, Google Tensor G2, and the certified Titan M2 chip. The inclusion of a VPN by Google One enhances online privacy. The Pixel 7a is an unlocked Android 5G phone. This will provide you the freedom to choose carriers and data plans. Compatibility with major carriers, including Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your smartphone experience while enjoying significant discounts and trade-in benefits. Upgrade to the Google Pixel 7a now and enjoy cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable price.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 16:04 IST
