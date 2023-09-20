Icon

Didn’t get the new iOS 17 update? Shocked? Know why Apple snubbed you

iOS 17 update was launched this week for iPhone owners. However, not all iPhones got the update and that has shocked many. Here is the reason why they have been left wanting.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2023, 14:26 IST
Icon
iOS 17
Know why you can not download the new iOS 17 update on your iPhone. (Apple)
iOS 17
Know why you can not download the new iOS 17 update on your iPhone. (Apple)

Apple had announced the new iOS 17 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. People have been waiting for the update to come for a long time. Unfortunately, now, many iPhone owners will be left waiting forever. This Monday, Apple has officially launched the rollout of the iOS 17 update for all iPhones - compatible ones only. So, while most iPhone users can find the update on their iPhones, some cannot. Those whose iPhone is not compatible (meaning it is too old) cannot download the new iOS 17 update. First, check which iPhones will get the latest update. Find out if yours is on the list.

iOS 17 compatible iPhones

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

Why some iPhone users can not download iOS 17

iPhone users must know that iOS 17 will only be available for iPhones released after 2017 therefore, models launched before the mentioned year will not be compatible with the new OS update. Users with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and other previous models will not get the iOS 17 update and they will run on iOS 15 or iOS 16 update only.

These smartphones will also not receive any new iOS 17 features or updates provided by Apple. They will, however, be able to use the iPhone properly and without problem. Additionally, iPhones that do not receive OS updates will receive frequent security updates.

If you want to explore the iOS 17 new features, then pre-order the new iPhone 15 models. The latest Apple iPhone was launched this month with new upgrades and it will also come with the pre-installed iOS 17 update. The sale of the iPhone 15 lineup will begin on September 22, 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 14:26 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Didn’t get the new iOS 17 update? Shocked? Know why Apple snubbed you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy
bard ai
Google Adds ChatGPT Rival Bard to Gmail, YouTube, Docs and More

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon