Didn’t get the new iOS 17 update? Shocked? Know why Apple snubbed you

Apple had announced the new iOS 17 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. People have been waiting for the update to come for a long time. Unfortunately, now, many iPhone owners will be left waiting forever. This Monday, Apple has officially launched the rollout of the iOS 17 update for all iPhones - compatible ones only. So, while most iPhone users can find the update on their iPhones, some cannot. Those whose iPhone is not compatible (meaning it is too old) cannot download the new iOS 17 update. First, check which iPhones will get the latest update. Find out if yours is on the list.

iOS 17 compatible iPhones

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

Why some iPhone users can not download iOS 17

iPhone users must know that iOS 17 will only be available for iPhones released after 2017 therefore, models launched before the mentioned year will not be compatible with the new OS update. Users with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and other previous models will not get the iOS 17 update and they will run on iOS 15 or iOS 16 update only.

These smartphones will also not receive any new iOS 17 features or updates provided by Apple. They will, however, be able to use the iPhone properly and without problem. Additionally, iPhones that do not receive OS updates will receive frequent security updates.

If you want to explore the iOS 17 new features, then pre-order the new iPhone 15 models. The latest Apple iPhone was launched this month with new upgrades and it will also come with the pre-installed iOS 17 update. The sale of the iPhone 15 lineup will begin on September 22, 2023.