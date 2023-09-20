Didn’t get the new iOS 17 update? Shocked? Know why Apple snubbed you
iOS 17 update was launched this week for iPhone owners. However, not all iPhones got the update and that has shocked many. Here is the reason why they have been left wanting.
Apple had announced the new iOS 17 at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. People have been waiting for the update to come for a long time. Unfortunately, now, many iPhone owners will be left waiting forever. This Monday, Apple has officially launched the rollout of the iOS 17 update for all iPhones - compatible ones only. So, while most iPhone users can find the update on their iPhones, some cannot. Those whose iPhone is not compatible (meaning it is too old) cannot download the new iOS 17 update. First, check which iPhones will get the latest update. Find out if yours is on the list.
iOS 17 compatible iPhones
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 Mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone SE (second generation and later)
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
Why some iPhone users can not download iOS 17
iPhone users must know that iOS 17 will only be available for iPhones released after 2017 therefore, models launched before the mentioned year will not be compatible with the new OS update. Users with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and other previous models will not get the iOS 17 update and they will run on iOS 15 or iOS 16 update only.
These smartphones will also not receive any new iOS 17 features or updates provided by Apple. They will, however, be able to use the iPhone properly and without problem. Additionally, iPhones that do not receive OS updates will receive frequent security updates.
If you want to explore the iOS 17 new features, then pre-order the new iPhone 15 models. The latest Apple iPhone was launched this month with new upgrades and it will also come with the pre-installed iOS 17 update. The sale of the iPhone 15 lineup will begin on September 22, 2023.
