Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 14, 2023: Watch out for Crimson Crush and be invincible

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 14, 2023: Garena Free Fire players can know that a new character- Orion has entered the game. And with the help of the Crimson Crush you can make Orion invincible for a period of time and enable him to absorb HP from nearby enemies. Sharing a small video and informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Watch out for the Crimson Strike! With crimson crush, you will be invincible for a period of time and can absorb HP from enemies nearby, you'll be unstoppable."

The game also announced that the thrilling Triple Wolves mode has been introduced and players can experience the excitement of Lonewolf mode with a twist. "Introducing the thrilling Triple Wolves mode! Experience the excitement of Lonewolf mode with a twist! This mode expands the team number to three... Get ready to unleash your skills and dominate the Triple Wolves mode!" another tweet read.

Apart from these, you can use the latest redeem codes to grab freebies. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 14, 2023:

F34RTTF7UJ78O09

FONBFGCBVDZSCQ

F2434RT5RYHFT7JG

FYUKHU89IO8NGV

FHBFTHFTYHNA73R

FTRGHT678IUTYHB

FDRTFBTFYJUIO9VA

F23ERFRTGFRHUIK

F98OIUGERST4RE2

FQDXDFVFNYYUKIO

F9GHN7Y8I89JHGSE

F5RFO78YHETRDG5

FE5GRDFTHGTY5HR