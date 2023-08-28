Easy on the hands! iPhone 15 Pro set to shed weight vis a vis iPhone 14 Pro

Recent leaks claim that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be much lighter than iPhone 14 Pro models.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is just a couple of weeks away and experts have various opinions on the new generation smartphone. With leaks and rumours on iPhone 15 specs and features increasing, tipsters now claim that the weight of the smartphone will be lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro versions. It is being indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a lightweight body that is much lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro models. The reason behind that is the titanium chassis on the upcoming iPhone 15. Check to know more about what's coming your way.

iPhone 15 Pro models' weight

Earlier it was rumoured that the upcoming iPhone would replace the stainless steel frame with titanium chassis to give a more premium look to the smartphone. It was also leaked that to highlight the titanium finish, Apple might bring its basic colours back such as grey, black, and a new colour dark blue.

Also, it is being suggested that the titanium chassis will have a huge impact on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max weight.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to a post shared by @Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), The iPhone 15 Pro will weigh around 191g and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will weigh 221g. The tipster also showed the comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro models in which the iPhone 14 Pro was 206g in weight whereas iPhone 14 Pro Max was 240g in weight. This data shows a massive reduction in the weight of the upcoming iPhones. However, the screen sizes of the smartphone are expected to remain the same as the previous models.

That means those who are planning to invest in an iPhone 15 Pro model will get a lightweight smartphone, but they should also note that there will likely be a massive price hike for both the Pro phones - anything between $100 to $200. The hike is big enough to affect the user's point of view on purchasing the smartphone.

Note that these are the speculated measurements shared by a tipster and the actual smartphone specs, features, design and weight will be disclosed at the Apple event which is expected to happen on September 12. The date has not yet been disclosed by the company, but we can soon expect an announcement. Stay tuned for more such updates.

28 Aug, 10:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets