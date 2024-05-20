 Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at ₹22,999- Specs, camera and all details | Mobile News

Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at 22,999- Specs, camera and all details

Tecno has launched the Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G smartphones in India, offering impressive features such as 50MP selfie cameras, MediaTek Dimensity processors, and Android 14-based HiOS 14.

By: HT TECH
May 20 2024, 10:17 IST
Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,999- Specs, camera and all details
Discover the new Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G, featuring 50 MP selfie cameras and powerful MediaTek Dimensity chips. (@TECNOMobileNG)

Pricing and Availability

The Tecno Camon 30 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. The higher-end Camon 30 Premier 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB+512GB model. Both smartphones will be available for purchase in India starting May 23, with an introductory offer of a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount.

Design and Display

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series boasts impressive display specifications. The standard model features a 6.78-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,080x2,436 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Camon 30 Premier 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.77-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen, boasting a higher resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

B0BZCKH59M-1

Performance and Software

Both models run on Android 14-based HiOS 14, providing a smooth and up-to-date user experience. The Tecno Camon 30 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, whereas the Premier model is equipped with the more powerful 4nm Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip, ensuring faster performance and better power efficiency.

Camera Capabilities

One of the standout features of the Tecno Camon 30 series is its camera setup. Both smartphones come with a 50-megapixel selfie camera, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls. The standard Camon 30 5G features a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Premier model, however, steps up the game with a triple-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

B0CHYW56PR-2

Battery and Charging

Both models are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 70W wired charging. This ensures that users can quickly recharge their devices and stay connected throughout the day.

Additional Features

The Tecno Camon 30 series offers ample storage options, with the standard model providing 256GB of internal storage and the Premier model offering a substantial 512GB. Connectivity options for both phones include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. They also come with various sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, both phones feature an IR blaster for controlling compatible appliances and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

First Published Date: 20 May, 10:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets