Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 get huge price cuts; check now

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is starting soon! Check out the deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14. Big price cuts coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 12:46 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is to go live on October 8. Check deals on iPhone models. We cover iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 here. (Apple)

Have you been waiting for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale? We are just four days away before the biggest sale begins and therefore, you will have to be a bit patient. Various smartphone buyers wait for the festive sale to begin so they can get great discounts along with bank offers. Many of you must already be eyeing the previous year's iPhone models after the launch of iPhone 15 recently as their prices will undergo a correction. And yes, this will be the best time to get premium smartphones with hefty discounts. This will save you big amounts of money. Check the price cut on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offer on iPhone models

iPhone 12: The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. It supports a dual-camera system which consists of a 12MP main camera. Additionally, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. In terms of battery, it has 17 hours of video playback. The iPhone 12 64GB model retails for Rs.49,990, however, the deal price revealed by Flipkart is Rs.38999. Additionally, you can avail of bank offers and exchange deals which will further reduce the price to as low as Rs.32999.

iPhone 13: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset for performance. The smartphone provides up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone retails for Rs.59990, however, the prices will be drastically reduced during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and it will also announce bank and exchange deals.

iPhone 14: The iPhone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera set-up of 12 MP each. On the front, it carries a 12MP selfie camera. The full price of this smartphone is Rs.69900, but during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, there will be a massive price cut. The e-commerce website is yet to reveal the discounted price of the iPhone 14.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 11:37 IST
