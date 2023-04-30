Flipkart Big Saving Days sale set to roll out 'Craziest deal on iPhone 13'

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will be live soon and will offer amazing deals on smartphones in almost all the price segments. The sale is scheduled to go live on May 4 at 12 PM and will conclude on May 10, 2023. The teaser page for the sale indicates that the sale will roll out amazing deal on iPhone 13. Apart from these, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will also be receiving huge discounts.

While the exact discount on the iPhone 13 has not yet been revealed, Flipkart has confirmed that the device will be available at a significantly low rate during the Big Saving Days Sale. Moreover, Flipkart has teased the inclusion of "curtain raiser deals," which will begin from May 1 and will conclude on May 3, 2023. Informing about the Curtain Raiser Deals, Flipkart stated, "Shop these at sale price before anyone else."

Meanwhile, ahead of the sale, the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB storage variant) is available right now at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 61999. Which means that you will be able to save Rs. 7901 on the phone having the retail price of Rs. 69900, according to Flipkart.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The ecommerce website is also offering exchange and bank offers on the phone. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 29250 further off. While the bank offers being offered on the device are- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

B09G99CW2N

Notably, iPhone 13 runs on A15 Bionic Chipset and gets a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, and supports a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a rear camera of 12MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life.