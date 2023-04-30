Flipkart Big Saving Days sale set to roll out 'Craziest deal on iPhone 13'

Flipkart has revealed that it will be offering the craziest deal of them all on the iPhone 13 during its Big Saving Days sale. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 16:28 IST
Powerpacked smartphones! Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, iPhone 13, Oppo Reno 8 5G, more
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: The phone supports a 5000mAh battery and offers a good battery backup. The phone (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) is currently selling at Rs. 22989 on Flipkart. The handset features a 48MP quad camera at the back and is equipped with a 6.5-inch display. (Amazon India)
Oppo Reno 8
2/5 Oppo Reno 8 5G: The phone comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery and offers around a day of battery life on single charge. Running on Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor and sports 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently priced at Rs. 29999. (Oppo)
iPhone 13
3/5 iPhone 13: Apple iPhone 13 gets a 3240mAh battery and can last one day on a single charge. The phone (128GB storage variant) is currently priced at Rs. 65999 on Flipkart. The phone runs on iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1 and A15 Bionic chipset. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy M13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M13: Backed by a 6000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 promises a great battery life. According to the company, the device can offer more than a day's usage on a single charge. The device comes with 15 watt charging support and is currently selling at Rs. 13690 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) on Flipkart. The phone runs on Android 12 operating system. (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 Realme Narzo 50A: Realme Narzo 50A comes packed with a 6000mAh battery and is said to offer great battery life. The smartphone also features a Super Power Saving Mode and comes with a 18 watt Quick Charge. It also supports reverse charging which means it can be used to charge other mobile phone and AIoT devices such as TWS headphones, smart bands and smartwatches. The phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 11499 on Flipkart. (Realme)
iPhone 13
View all Images
Here is all you need to know about the deals on iPhone 13 on Flipkart. (Pexels)

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will be live soon and will offer amazing deals on smartphones in almost all the price segments. The sale is scheduled to go live on May 4 at 12 PM and will conclude on May 10, 2023. The teaser page for the sale indicates that the sale will roll out amazing deal on iPhone 13. Apart from these, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models will also be receiving huge discounts.

While the exact discount on the iPhone 13 has not yet been revealed, Flipkart has confirmed that the device will be available at a significantly low rate during the Big Saving Days Sale. Moreover, Flipkart has teased the inclusion of "curtain raiser deals," which will begin from May 1 and will conclude on May 3, 2023. Informing about the Curtain Raiser Deals, Flipkart stated, "Shop these at sale price before anyone else."

Meanwhile, ahead of the sale, the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB storage variant) is available right now at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 61999. Which means that you will be able to save Rs. 7901 on the phone having the retail price of Rs. 69900, according to Flipkart.

The ecommerce website is also offering exchange and bank offers on the phone. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 29250 further off. While the bank offers being offered on the device are- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

Notably, iPhone 13 runs on A15 Bionic Chipset and gets a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, and supports a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a rear camera of 12MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 16:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets