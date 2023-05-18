Get a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S22; Save BIG, spend only Rs. 30299

When people shop for a new smartphone, the main requirements are good performance, a powerful camera, and a nice-to-look-at display. But the biggest factor in getting these specifications is always the price point. We understand the value of a good deal and that's why we looked for the best smartphone deals on different ecommerce websites to find the most lucrative offers you can take advantage of. This Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon is one such deal that you should not miss out on.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. In our review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and found it to be versatile and feature-rich. The only sticking point was that the smartphone usually retails at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. But right now, you can grab the device for just Rs. 30299, using flat discounts and exchange offers. Let's take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 85999. But you do not have to pay that hefty sum since there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal, you get a flat 38 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 33000 off on the Samsung device. After the discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 52999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. This is the lowest the price has been in more than two weeks. While this in itself would be an exciting offer, if you are looking for a bigger discount, you can reduce another significant part of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22700 on the smartphone. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is assessed on the basis of the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs. 30299. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 55700.