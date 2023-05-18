Get a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S22; Save BIG, spend only Rs. 30299

We looked for the best deals on smartphones and this Amazon offer on Samsung Galaxy S22 is something you should not miss out on. You can save Rs. 55700.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 13:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 launched! Check out the pics
Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 come with identical design and features, however, they have different sizes in terms of screens and batteries.
1/5 Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 come with identical design and features, however, they have different sizes in terms of screens and batteries. (Samsung)
Both Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 will run on One UI 4.1, based on Android 12. The devices are powered by 4nm Processor.
2/5 Both Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 will run on One UI 4.1, based on Android 12. The devices are powered by 4nm Processor. (Samsung )
Galaxy S22 is fuelled by 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charge whereas Galaxy S22+ comes with 4,500 mAh, supported by 45W fast-charge feature.
3/5 Galaxy S22 is fuelled by 3700 mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charge whereas Galaxy S22+ comes with 4,500 mAh, supported by 45W fast-charge feature. (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 feature 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto lens. (Samsung)
Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6 FHD+ AMOLED Display with 120HZ refresh rate while the Galaxy S22 differs in size as it has 6.1 inch FHD+ Display.
5/5 Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6 FHD+ AMOLED Display with 120HZ refresh rate while the Galaxy S22 differs in size as it has 6.1 inch FHD+ Display. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22
View all Images
Know all about this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon. (Unsplash)

When people shop for a new smartphone, the main requirements are good performance, a powerful camera, and a nice-to-look-at display. But the biggest factor in getting these specifications is always the price point. We understand the value of a good deal and that's why we looked for the best smartphone deals on different ecommerce websites to find the most lucrative offers you can take advantage of. This Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon is one such deal that you should not miss out on.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. In our review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and found it to be versatile and feature-rich. The only sticking point was that the smartphone usually retails at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. But right now, you can grab the device for just Rs. 30299, using flat discounts and exchange offers. Let's take a look.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 85999. But you do not have to pay that hefty sum since there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal, you get a flat 38 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 33000 off on the Samsung device. After the discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 52999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. This is the lowest the price has been in more than two weeks. While this in itself would be an exciting offer, if you are looking for a bigger discount, you can reduce another significant part of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BD4KGS23

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22700 on the smartphone. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is assessed on the basis of the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs. 30299. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 55700.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 13:20 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Get a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S22; Save BIG, spend only Rs. 30299
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets