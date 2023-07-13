Get ready! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 India sale date revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 India sale date has likely been revealed before the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event on July 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 India sale date revealed! (Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 India sale date has likely been revealed before the Samsung event. The date for the availability of these phones in India and other countries was not available officially yet, but a leak is suggesting a specific one. Over the past few months, various leaks and rumors about the phone's designs and features have been revealed, but there was uncertainty about the sale date.

Samsung has announced that it will be holding the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul. A new leak reported by 91Mobiles Hindi says that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for sale in India from August 14. Although no such official statement has been released by the company. The rumor says that they have received this news from a leading

Samsung retailer, who has been associated with the company for a long time.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

That having been said, let's check out the speculated price of the new Samsung phones too

Leaked prices of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

According to Dealabs, it is rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can come in three storage variants. Base 256GB variants are said to be priced at EUR 1,899 ( Rs. 1,72,400), while 512GB and 1TB options are thought to cost EUR 2,039 and EUR 2,279, respectively.

Whereas, there is a possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB variant will cost EUR 1,199 ( Rs. 1,08,900), while the 512GB variant will cost EUR 1,339 ( Rs. 1,21,600).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected specifications

According to some other leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may get an upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is expected to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display along with a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. It may feature a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera.

Do note that these are all speculated specifications and dates. You'll get to know all the official details during the Samsung Unpacked event 2023.

The phone will be available for pre-order after the launch from Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung online store, and physical stores.

