Google Pixel 8: New leaked teaser video reveals stunning AI camera features and more

A sneak peek into Google's Pixel 8 series reveals revolutionary AI camera features, including the transformative Magic Editor and DSLR-style manual controls. It is poised to redefine smartphone photography.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 11:26 IST
Google's Pixel 8 series is set to revolutionise smartphone photography with AI camera enhancements. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Google's iconic Pixel series has long been celebrated for its gold-standard camera technology. In 2021, with the Pixel 6 series, Google raised the bar in the world of smartphone photography, leaving other flagship Android devices in its wake. The subsequent release of the Pixel 7 in 2022 further solidified Google's prowess in imaging. Now, the Google Pixel 8 is almost near launch, leaks surrounding the smartphone hint at an even more remarkable leap in camera quality.

The latest revelation comes courtesy of 91Mobiles, thanks to the leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who shared Pixel 8 camera specifications and an intriguing AI promotional video for the upcoming phone, offering an exciting glimpse into Google's evolving flagship smartphone lineup (via 9to5Google).

AI Magic Editor

One standout feature is the "Magic Editor," a technology previously announced by the company earlier this year for select Pixel phones. It represents a remarkable evolution of the Magic Eraser tool, allowing users to transform their captured moments into precisely the images they envision. In a captivating demonstration, we witness the transformation of three separate snapshots of a family on a carousel into a single, harmonious image where everyone smiles and gazes at the camera simultaneously.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

AI in Photography

Moreover, Magic Editor showcases its prowess by effortlessly rearranging subjects within an image, removing distracting background elements, and seamlessly transitioning a mundane midday sky into a breathtaking sunset. This innovation raises intriguing questions about the increasingly blurred boundaries between reality and artistry in modern photography.

The accompanying video also unveils DSLR-style manual camera controls, a departure from the conventional tap-to-focus approach seen in most built-in camera apps. With these controls, users can fine-tune shutter speed, ISO settings, and utilize a focus slider to achieve the desired photographic effects, empowering them to capture their creative visions with precision.

Delving into the Pixel 8 Pro's specifications shared by Wojciechowska, we discover an enhanced camera system boasting a 48MP ultrawide lens with an expansive 125.5-degree field of view, alongside a 48MP telephoto lens. Both of these cameras are complemented by a remarkable 50MP wide camera. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 isn't left behind, as it features a 12MP ultrawide camera, an improvement over the Pixel 7 Pro, offering a broader field of view.

In short, as we eagerly await the official launch of the Pixel 8 series, Google's dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography with AI-driven advancements is undeniably the talk of the town. These innovations are poised to once again redefine what we can achieve with smartphone cameras, promising a world of creativity and visual excellence - all at our fingertips.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 11:26 IST
