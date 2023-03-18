Google Pixel 8 Pro first look revealed; 6.7 inch display likely coming

Google's annual developer's conference, I/O 2023 is scheduled for May 10, 2023 and is expected to reveal the Pixel series including Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It can be noted that the company will not be launching the devices, but will be simply showcasing it, like it did with the Pixel 7 series. While Google is said to officially launch the devices in the second part of the year. Almost two months before the Google event, leaksters have revealed the first look of the devices.

According to an exclusive report, Smartprix along with OnLeaks, revealed the first look of the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro first look

1. Design: According to Smartprix, the images showcase a redesigned body with rounded corners, departing from the boxy shape of its predecessor. Google is also expected to make modifications in the camera module, where all three lenses are now integrated into a single oval area and a new sensor located below the flash.

2. Display: The Pixel 8 Pro will get a 6.7-inch display with a centered punch-hole selfie camera and a flat panel. "The device measures 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, with a thickness of approximately 12mm when including the camera bump," Smartprix informed.

3. Chipset: The Pixel 8 series will be powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset.

4. Camera: The flagship model is expected to incorporate support for staggered HDR technology. The phone will support a triple rear camera (Main+Ultra Wide+Telephoto). "This innovative feature enables the capture of multiple exposures simultaneously, utilizing the same pixels. As a result, the same visual effect as traditional HDR can be achieved without the increased capture time or the risk of blurry images caused by frame misalignment due to movement," the report informed.

However, none of the details mentioned above have been confirmed officially. In order to know the official specifications and features of the phone, you will have to wait for Google's event.