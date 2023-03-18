    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Google Pixel 8 Pro first look revealed; 6.7 inch display likely coming

    The first look of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro has been revealed. Here is what the image discloses about the phone.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 17:32 IST
    Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
    Nothing Phone (1)
    1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Oppo Reno 8
    4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
    image caption
    5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    iQOO Neo 6
    7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 8 Pro
    View all Images
    Here is all you need to know about the Google Pixel 8 Pro. (Smartprix)

    Google's annual developer's conference, I/O 2023 is scheduled for May 10, 2023 and is expected to reveal the Pixel series including Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It can be noted that the company will not be launching the devices, but will be simply showcasing it, like it did with the Pixel 7 series. While Google is said to officially launch the devices in the second part of the year. Almost two months before the Google event, leaksters have revealed the first look of the devices.

    According to an exclusive report, Smartprix along with OnLeaks, revealed the first look of the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

    Google Pixel 8 Pro first look

    1. Design: According to Smartprix, the images showcase a redesigned body with rounded corners, departing from the boxy shape of its predecessor. Google is also expected to make modifications in the camera module, where all three lenses are now integrated into a single oval area and a new sensor located below the flash.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    2. Display: The Pixel 8 Pro will get a 6.7-inch display with a centered punch-hole selfie camera and a flat panel. "The device measures 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, with a thickness of approximately 12mm when including the camera bump," Smartprix informed.

    3. Chipset: The Pixel 8 series will be powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset.

    4. Camera: The flagship model is expected to incorporate support for staggered HDR technology. The phone will support a triple rear camera (Main+Ultra Wide+Telephoto). "This innovative feature enables the capture of multiple exposures simultaneously, utilizing the same pixels. As a result, the same visual effect as traditional HDR can be achieved without the increased capture time or the risk of blurry images caused by frame misalignment due to movement," the report informed.

    However, none of the details mentioned above have been confirmed officially. In order to know the official specifications and features of the phone, you will have to wait for Google's event.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 17:32 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8 Pro first look revealed; 6.7 inch display likely coming
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile