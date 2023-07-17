Google Pixel 8 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch!

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs have been leaked ahead of its likely launch in October! Know all details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 21:30 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel
View all Images
Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be launched in October 2023. (Representative) (Unsplash)

Half of the year is already over and many companies have launched their premium smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Google Pixel Fold, and many more. However, there are still some awesome hardware in the works that will be launching over the rest of the year. And among them are the Samsung foldables, Apple iPhones, and notably, Google Pixel 8 series, which is expected to be launched later this year. Sadly, Google is mute so far on its next flagship series, but the rumour mills have shed some light on expected specs, features, and prices.

And the latest leak is simply sensational! It is by tipster Yogesh Brar who has revealed the key specs and launch timeline of the premium Google Pixel 8 Pro. Based on the previous launch trend of the flagship Pixel family and leaks so far, the Google Pixel 8 series is set to launch in October 2023, it has been suggested. There is more.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs and features (expected)

The tipster has revealed that one of the notable upgrades could be the Google Tensor G3 chipset, which is expected to power the Google Pixel 8 series and that it will run on Android 14 out of the box. It may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In optics, it may get a 50MP (OIS) triple-camera setup along with a 64MP Ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it is said to have an 11MP camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a 4950mAh battery with the support of 27W wired charging. Additionally, the Pro model is expected to feature a temperature sensor and Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 8 at a glance

A few days back, Brar had also revealed the specs of the standard Google Pixel 8. How will it differ from the top-end Pixel 8 Pro? Based on the leaked information, the Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, both models are rumoured to get the Tensor G3 chipset.

The main difference is expected to remain in terms of cameras and battery, as Pixel 8 may feature a 50MP (GN2) OIS dual-camera setup coupled with a 12MP Ultra-wide lens. Plus, it could pack a 4485mah battery with the support of 24W wired charging.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 21:30 IST
