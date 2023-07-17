Google Pixel 8 Pro specs leaked ahead of launch!

Half of the year is already over and many companies have launched their premium smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Google Pixel Fold, and many more. However, there are still some awesome hardware in the works that will be launching over the rest of the year. And among them are the Samsung foldables, Apple iPhones, and notably, Google Pixel 8 series, which is expected to be launched later this year. Sadly, Google is mute so far on its next flagship series, but the rumour mills have shed some light on expected specs, features, and prices.

And the latest leak is simply sensational! It is by tipster Yogesh Brar who has revealed the key specs and launch timeline of the premium Google Pixel 8 Pro. Based on the previous launch trend of the flagship Pixel family and leaks so far, the Google Pixel 8 series is set to launch in October 2023, it has been suggested. There is more.

Google Pixel 8 Pro specs and features (expected)

The tipster has revealed that one of the notable upgrades could be the Google Tensor G3 chipset, which is expected to power the Google Pixel 8 series and that it will run on Android 14 out of the box. It may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In optics, it may get a 50MP (OIS) triple-camera setup along with a 64MP Ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it is said to have an 11MP camera. Everything is expected to be backed by a 4950mAh battery with the support of 27W wired charging. Additionally, the Pro model is expected to feature a temperature sensor and Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 8 at a glance

A few days back, Brar had also revealed the specs of the standard Google Pixel 8. How will it differ from the top-end Pixel 8 Pro? Based on the leaked information, the Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, both models are rumoured to get the Tensor G3 chipset.

The main difference is expected to remain in terms of cameras and battery, as Pixel 8 may feature a 50MP (GN2) OIS dual-camera setup coupled with a 12MP Ultra-wide lens. Plus, it could pack a 4485mah battery with the support of 24W wired charging.