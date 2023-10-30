Grab iPhone 13 at a whopping 16% discount as Diwali approaches; price drops to Rs. 50499 from Rs. 59900

After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the price of other Apple iPhones has dropped significantly. Various e-commerce platforms have started offering amazing discounts on different models of iPhones. The most in-demand iPhone these days is the iPhone 13, as there are multiple price cuts available. As the most awaited festival of the year, Diwali is approaching, it is the best time to buy something exclusive for yourself. Currently, Amazon is offering a significant price drop on the iPhone 13 128 GB model. You can also enjoy other bank and exchange deals on the premium smartphone:

iPhone 13 price drop

There is a fantastic deal available on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - starlight. Amazon is offering a straight 16 percent discount on this Apple iPhone. This discount brings the price down to just Rs. 50499 from the original price of Rs. 59900. This is an opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. The sale doesn't stop here. You can also make full use of other banks and exchange deals available on Amazon. Check out the offers below:

Other offers

Amazon is offering an exchange offer on the iPhone 13. You can save up to Rs.45000 when you trade in your old device. This offer makes this deal even more appealing. In order to check if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter the PIN code of your area. While availing of the exchange offer, please keep in mind that the offer depends upon the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 features an impressive 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with an advanced dual-camera system. It boasts a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup. The device also offers various photography modes, including Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. Additionally, the Night mode feature is perfect for taking breathtaking photos in low-light environments. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

