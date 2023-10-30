Icon

Grab iPhone 13 at a whopping 16% discount as Diwali approaches; price drops to Rs. 50499 from Rs. 59900

Amazon is offering a 16 percent discount on the iPhone 13 128 GB variant.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 10:05 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 13 mini
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 13 mini
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 13 mini
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 13 mini
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 13 mini
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 13 mini
icon View all Images
Along with the initial discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available on iPhone 13. (Apple)

After the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the price of other Apple iPhones has dropped significantly. Various e-commerce platforms have started offering amazing discounts on different models of iPhones. The most in-demand iPhone these days is the iPhone 13, as there are multiple price cuts available. As the most awaited festival of the year, Diwali is approaching, it is the best time to buy something exclusive for yourself. Currently, Amazon is offering a significant price drop on the iPhone 13 128 GB model. You can also enjoy other bank and exchange deals on the premium smartphone:

iPhone 13 price drop

There is a fantastic deal available on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - starlight. Amazon is offering a straight 16 percent discount on this Apple iPhone. This discount brings the price down to just Rs. 50499 from the original price of Rs. 59900. This is an opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. The sale doesn't stop here. You can also make full use of other banks and exchange deals available on Amazon. Check out the offers below:

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Amazon is offering an exchange offer on the iPhone 13. You can save up to Rs.45000 when you trade in your old device. This offer makes this deal even more appealing. In order to check if this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you can enter the PIN code of your area. While availing of the exchange offer, please keep in mind that the offer depends upon the condition of the old smartphone that you are trading in. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on ICICI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 features an impressive 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with an advanced dual-camera system. It boasts a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup. The device also offers various photography modes, including Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. Additionally, the Night mode feature is perfect for taking breathtaking photos in low-light environments. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 10:04 IST
Home Mobile News Grab iPhone 13 at a whopping 16% discount as Diwali approaches; price drops to Rs. 50499 from Rs. 59900
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how
iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon