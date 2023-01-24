    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iOS 16.3 Update for iPhones out now! 5 things to know

    Apple has released the iOS 16.3 update for iPhones, bringing bug fixes, security fixes and new features. Here are 5 things to know about the iOS 16.3 update.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 13:33 IST
    From Airdrop, 5G in India to Freeform, check out what’s new in iOS 16.2
    iOS 16.2
    1/6 5G for India – Despite the rollout for 5G services in India, iPhones were among a very few devices left without support for 5G. That has changed with the iOS 16.2 update and users can now take advantage of blazing-fast network speeds, thanks to 5G options now being available. Users can select between always on and auto-switching settings for 5G.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple Freeform
    2/6 The Freeform App - The new Freeform app is a productivity tool which can be used by the iPhone users to add post-it notes, shapes, files, links, scans, photos and videos, audio, typed text, and more. Users can plan projects, brainstorm ideas, create inspiration boards, and more using the intuitive app.  (Apple)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple Music Sing – If you enjoy singing along to music, then this latest feature could be a boon for you. Apple Music Sing introduces a karaoke-like option in the Apple Music app. It gives you the option to turn down vocals with the track playing in the background.  (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/6

    Always on Display- Currently only the iPhone 14 Pro models are available with the Always on display. With the iOS 16.2 update, two new toggles have arrived for disabling wallpaper and notifications when the always on display feature is activated, giving your iPhone a more subtle look.

    (Apple)
    image caption
    5/6 Change to Lock Screen - The iOS 16.2 update has brought Sleep Widget and Medication widget. The Sleep Widget utilizes data collected by the Health app and your Apple Watch to track your sleep cycle. It has also introduced shortcut actions to the Lock Screen including wallpapers for Lock Screen and set Wallpaper Photo.  (Apple)
    image caption
    6/6 Airdrop - With the latest iOS 16.2 update, Apple has timed the AirDrop's ‘Everyone' option and restricted it to only 10 minutes once it is turned on.Once the iPhone user selects the ‘Everyone for 10 minutes', the AirDrop will turn off after 10 minutes and switch back to ‘Contacts only' to receive only media from the contacts.  (Apple)
    iOS 16.3
    View all Images
    iOS 16.3 update can be downloaded on iPhones now. (Unsplash)

    iOS 16.3 update has been rolled out today! Apple periodically pushes out new software updates for its devices to improve user experience along with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. Additionally, some apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function properly. These updates are critical as they plug the holes which could've left your iPhone exposed to hackers and cybercriminals. Apple has introduced a host of security fixes, bug fixes and new features with the latest iOS 16.3 update which are sure to enhance your iPhone experience even further.

     

     

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iOS 16.3 Update: 5 things to know

    1. Security Keys for Apple IDs

    Though hackers usually have a tough time breaking into iPhones due to their sophisticated security level, Apple has now stepped it up a notch by introducing the Security Keys feature for Apple IDs. This allows users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign in process on new devices.

    2. Black Unity Wallpaper

    To honour Black history and culture in the Black History Month, Apple has introduced Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones. Previously, the Cupertino-based tech giant also launched a special edition Black Unity Support Loop for Apple Watches Series 4 and above.

    3. Advanced Data Protection

    Although this feature launched in the US with the iOS 16. 2 update in December, Advanced Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update, giving users a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more.

    4. Support for 2nd Gen HomePod

    The iOS 16.3 update also brings the support for 2nd Generation HomePod which was introduced just a week ago. The original HomePod was discontinued back in March 2021 and this will be the 2nd full-size HomePod from Apple.

    5. Bug Fixes

    The update also fixes accidental SOS call issues. You can now activate the Emergency SOS call by pressing and holding the power key along with either of the volume keys, and then need to release the buttons in order to activate the emergency calls. The issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been fixed with this update. A black wallpaper bug and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 13:04 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iOS 16.3 Update for iPhones out now! 5 things to know
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games