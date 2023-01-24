iOS 16.3 Update for iPhones out now! 5 things to know

Apple has released the iOS 16.3 update for iPhones, bringing bug fixes, security fixes and new features. Here are 5 things to know about the iOS 16.3 update.

iOS 16.3 update has been rolled out today! Apple periodically pushes out new software updates for its devices to improve user experience along with bug fixes, more refinement and new features. Additionally, some apps may only be compatible with the latest version of iOS, so updating can also ensure that all apps on the device are able to function properly. These updates are critical as they plug the holes which could've left your iPhone exposed to hackers and cybercriminals. Apple has introduced a host of security fixes, bug fixes and new features with the latest iOS 16.3 update which are sure to enhance your iPhone experience even further.

iOS 16.3 Update: 5 things to know

1. Security Keys for Apple IDs

Though hackers usually have a tough time breaking into iPhones due to their sophisticated security level, Apple has now stepped it up a notch by introducing the Security Keys feature for Apple IDs. This allows users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign in process on new devices.

2. Black Unity Wallpaper

To honour Black history and culture in the Black History Month, Apple has introduced Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones. Previously, the Cupertino-based tech giant also launched a special edition Black Unity Support Loop for Apple Watches Series 4 and above.

3. Advanced Data Protection

Although this feature launched in the US with the iOS 16. 2 update in December, Advanced Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update, giving users a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more.

4. Support for 2nd Gen HomePod

The iOS 16.3 update also brings the support for 2nd Generation HomePod which was introduced just a week ago. The original HomePod was discontinued back in March 2021 and this will be the 2nd full-size HomePod from Apple.

5. Bug Fixes

The update also fixes accidental SOS call issues. You can now activate the Emergency SOS call by pressing and holding the power key along with either of the volume keys, and then need to release the buttons in order to activate the emergency calls. The issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been fixed with this update. A black wallpaper bug and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed.