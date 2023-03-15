iPhone 11 price cut! Last day of sale, grab iPhone at just 18999 on Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is set to conclude today so this is your last chance to buy smartphones, accessories, gadgets, home appliances and more with massive discounts, in addition to other offers. If you're looking to purchase a smartphone which has great performance and good cameras, then the iPhone 11 could be the one to look at. The iPhone 11 is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now due to its amazing price to performance value.

It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which is a powerhouse and Apple supports old iPhones for up to 5 years with software updates, making it future proof. Along with that, it has excellent battery life and an amazing dual camera system.

Thanks to this amazing Flipkart offer, the iPhone 11 can be yours for just Rs. 18999. Here's how you can grab it.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 18999 with Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale. Here's how.

After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 38999 on the e-commerce platform. Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 18999!

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

The deal is already live on Flipkart so hurry and grab this iPhone 11 offer before the sale ends today!