iPhone 14 Pro price cut! Flipkart reduces rate to just 90749 with big discount

Planning to purchase a flagship smartphone? There’s a great Flipkart deal on the iPhone 14 Pro and you can grab it for as low as Rs. 90749!

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2023, 18:06 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 14 Pro is Apple’s current flagship iPhone. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 14 Pro is Apple's flagship iPhone and features the best technology Apple currently has on offer. It features a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion display technology offering 120Hz variable refresh rate, the highest ever seen in an iPhone. Moreover, it gets the new Dynamic Island and the A16 Bionic chipset. Therefore, if you're looking to purchase a smartphone that offers all the bells and whistles, then the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best options to look at.

Flipkart is offering discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Apple's flagship and you can grab it for as low as Rs. 90749! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Pro discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 129900 on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Pro could be in your pocket for as low as just Rs. 90749! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119900, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 9901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 Pro trade-in offer

You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14 Pro! You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 Pro could be yours for just Rs. 90749!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDJ7P6NG

iPhone 14 Pro Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

First Published Date: 02 May, 18:06 IST
