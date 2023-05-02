iPhone 14 Pro price cut! Flipkart reduces rate to just 90749 with big discount

The iPhone 14 Pro is Apple's flagship iPhone and features the best technology Apple currently has on offer. It features a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion display technology offering 120Hz variable refresh rate, the highest ever seen in an iPhone. Moreover, it gets the new Dynamic Island and the A16 Bionic chipset. Therefore, if you're looking to purchase a smartphone that offers all the bells and whistles, then the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best options to look at.

Flipkart is offering discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Apple's flagship and you can grab it for as low as Rs. 90749! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Pro discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 129900 on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Pro could be in your pocket for as low as just Rs. 90749! Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119900, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 9901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 Pro trade-in offer

You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14 Pro! You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 Pro could be yours for just Rs. 90749!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

iPhone 14 Pro Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.