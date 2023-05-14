iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus will be 'Made in India' by TATA group: Report

Two upcoming iPhone models - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be manufactured in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 10:09 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to be manufactured in India. (AFP)

Apple is slowly expanding its manufacturing base in India in an effort to decrease its dependence on China. Last year, Apple expanded the production of the iPhone 14 in India. Now, reports suggest that some models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series will also be manufactured in India. As per a report by TrendForce, two standard models – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to be manufactured in India, specifically by the Tata Group. This move aligns with Apple's ongoing campaign to diversify its manufacturing base and explore alternative production locations.

The Tata Group has successfully acquired Wistron's Indian production line, reports suggested. This acquisition has positioned India's largest conglomerate to take charge of manufacturing the iPhone 15 series. As Wistron is preparing to exit the Indian market, Tata's acquisition of their production line establishes them as the new contract partner for iPhone manufacturing in India, TrendForce report suggested.

Following this move, Tata will be the fourth company to enter the iPhone assembly business after Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare. However, it must be noted that Tata's assembly orders for different iPhone models account for only 5 percent in 2023. Nevertheless, this figure reflects an increasing trend in Apple's production relocation, the TrendForce report highlighted. For the 2023 iPhone 15 production, Foxconn will hold the majority share, with Pegatron and Luxshare following closely behind, the report added.

TrendForce data revealed that Foxconn is expected to handle the production of approximately 70 percent of the total iPhone 15 models and 60 percent of the iPhone 15 Plus models in the upcoming 2023 lineup.

Beginning of ‘Made in India' iPhones

Apple made its foray into iPhone manufacturing in India back in 2017, starting with the production of the first-generation iPhone SE. Since then, the company has expanded its manufacturing in India and now produces several top-selling iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the latest iPhone 14.

First Published Date: 14 May, 10:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets