iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 tipped for a price increase! It could cost you this much

Planning to buy the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15? It could cost you a lot more than the current-gen iPhones, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
May 09 2023, 11:20 IST
iPhone 15 series is expected to launch at an Apple event this fall. (Pexels)

Apple is gearing up for the big reveal of iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023 which takes place less than a month from now. iPhones like the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and others are expected to get several new features apart from improvements that will enhance the iPhone experience. Despite this event, the big hype has been reserved for Apple's event which takes place during the fall, where the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch its next flagship, the iPhone 15 series.

Despite the launch being months away, several reports have hinted towards the price of the iPhone 15 series. Know how much the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 and other variants could cost you.

iPhone 15 series: Expected pricing

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple' highest-priced model which starts at $1099. Reports have stated that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max could get several new features such as solid-state buttons, a mute switch, USB Type-C port, A17 Bionic SoC as well as a periscope camera.

All these upgrades could come at a cost, as a report, that surfaced on Chinese site Weibo, claims that the iPhone 15 Pro could cost $100 more. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could also get a $100 price increase, and it could start at $1199 for the 128GB variant.

Apple analyst Jeff Pu has corroborated these reports too. According to a Twitter leaker, this price increase is due to increased production costs. Leaker Revegnus has claimed that compared to iPhone 14, Apple could face a 12% rise in the production costs of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 Pro could cost even more to make.

Revegnus claims that iPhone 15 Pro could cost as much as 20% more to make when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

Reason behind the price increase

The leaker has claimed that the blame for this price increase reportedly lies with TSMC. The semiconductor manufacturer is struggling to meet the demand for the 3-nanometer process, according to a report by EE Times (via MacRumors).

It should be noted that all the expected pricing and features of the iPhone 15 series is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official launch of the iPhone 15 will reveal actual details about the device.

