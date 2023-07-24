iPhone 15 Pro Max: Launch, price to specs, what to expect from Apple's next flagship

There were rumors about an iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant and they seem to have been revived over the last few days.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:38 IST
Check expected design, price, features, and more of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)

As we eagerly await Apple's annual September launch event, rumors and leaks surrounding the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max continue to stir excitement among tech enthusiasts. That is because it is expected to pack the best of what Apple has in store. The device is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with some speculation about a potential iPhone 15 Ultra as well.

Initially, there were rumors about an iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the Pro Max variant, but these were then dismissed. However, over the last few days it is being speculated that Apple may well launch an entirely new 'Ultra' line of iPhones. Notably, earlier reports had indicated that an Ultra iPhone may be delayed until 2024. Whether that will lead to the demise of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is as yet unknown. If not, Apple will be launching 5 phones - iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, Pro Max and Ultra!

iPhone 15 Pro Max launch date

Historically, Apple events take place in the first or second week of September, with pre-sales starting shortly after the announcement and the devices hitting stores by mid-September. However, according to Barron's (Via Techradar), an analyst from Bank of America, Wamsi Mohan has suggested that production hiccups related to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max displays could delay it until late October.

Price expectations

One aspect that consumers might be concerned about is the potential price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Early leaks suggest that it could be the most expensive iPhone ever, with prices starting at $1,299. This price increase is not surprising, as Apple has indicated that customers might be willing to pay more for the latest iPhone models.

Designs and colors

Regarding design and colors, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to maintain a similar size to its predecessor but could feature titanium sides instead of stainless steel, making it stronger and lighter. Four color options are rumored to be available, including Dark Red, Silver, Gold, and either Graphite, Space Gray, or Space Black.

Camera expectations

The camera system is also set to see notable improvements, although the exact details are uncertain due to conflicting reports about an iPhone 15 Ultra. If the Pro Max version receives the improvements, it might feature new Sony-produced sensors for enhanced low-light photography and a potentially larger main camera sensor.

Performance

As for performance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely sport the A17 Bionic chipset, which is rumored to be more efficient and significantly faster than its predecessor, the A16 Bionic. Additionally, a larger battery and a switch to USB-C charging are expected, offering better battery life and faster charging speeds.

Expected features

Other notable features include the potential for a dual-lens front-facing camera, upgraded Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for improved functionality with Apple's Vision Pro headset, and advancements in AI applications to enhance the Health app's capabilities.

Although the exact release date and specifications are yet to be confirmed, Apple enthusiasts can expect exciting innovations and upgrades. As always, it's essential to take rumors lightly until the official announcement.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 06:53 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro Max: Launch, price to specs, what to expect from Apple's next flagship
