iPhone 15 pro to feature multi-use action button instead of mute switch?

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are rumoured to feature a customizable action button like the Apple Watch Ultra.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 07:58 IST
iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
image caption
3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
image caption
6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Ultra
View all Images
The source claimed the Action button will replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. (Apple Insider)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are rumoured to feature a customizable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra, according to Macrumors website.

The source claimed the Action button will replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. They did not explain how the Action button will work, but it will presumably be customizable like it is on the Apple Watch Ultra, allowing users to map the button to various system functions for convenient access.

It was already rumoured that the mute switch would be replaced with a button on iPhone 15 Pro models, but an Action button was mostly logical speculation until now.

The source claimed the Action button will continue to work for a period after an iPhone runs out of battery thanks to the inclusion of a new low-power chip.

In addition to an Action button, iPhone 15 Pro models are rumoured to have a singular volume button that can adjust the volume both up and down.

Both buttons are expected to have a solid-state design, meaning they will not physically move when pressed and instead provide haptic feedback from additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the Home button on the iPhone 7 and the latest iPhone SE.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 15 series in September. These changes are only rumoured for the Pro models, with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models still expected to have a mute switch and two volume buttons.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 07:57 IST
