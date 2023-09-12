iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Chip, camera, battery, iOS, check the changes announced at Apple event 2023

Apple event 2023: Excitement is in the air as Apple's highly-anticipated Wonderlust event takes centre stage in Cupertino today. The grand reveal of the iPhone 15 series promises to be a game-changer, quashing any notions of "same phone, different name." Apple has pulled out all the stops, ushering in a wave of significant enhancements and hardware innovations for its standard iPhone 15 model, especially when compared to its predecessor, the Apple iPhone 14. From a shift to USB Type-C to impressive camera upgrades and a powerhouse chipset, let's delve into what makes the iPhone 15 a standout smartphone in the tech world.

Display

Let's talk about the new iPhone 15. First things first. When you look at the display, you will notice some changes. This year, it comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, just like last year's iPhone 14. The screen has a high-quality resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels and a wide 19.5:9 format, which makes videos and pictures look great. Plus, it supports HDR10 Dolby Vision for vibrant colours. What's even better is that this year's screen is brighter, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, compared to last year's iPhone 14, which had 1,000 nits. Also, the iPhone 15 comes with the Dynamic Island instead of the notch you saw on the iPhone 14. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

Processor

In the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, we have the boosted Apple A16 processor, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, uses the Apple A15, which is two years old. So, the iPhone 15 is absolutely faster and more powerful.

Cameras

The iPhone 15 has a 48-megapixel camera, which is a big step up from last year's dual 12-megapixel cameras on the iPhone 14. This new camera can even take 24-megapixel photos without losing quality. So, when it comes to taking pictures, the iPhone 15 should be much better than the iPhone 14.

Charging port

This is where things get interesting. The iPhone 15 is the first iPhone to use a USB-C port, which is a universal port found on many other devices. It's faster and more versatile than the old lightning port used in the iPhone 14. So, if you have other devices with USB-C, you can use the same charger for your iPhone 15.

Price and Colour Options

The iPhone 15 comes in five cool colours: black, light blue, green, yellow, and pink. The launch price for the iPhone 14 last year and the iPhone 15 in 2023 is the same at $799. This also means that iPhone 14 price is set to receive a big cut directly from Apple and ecommerce retailers.