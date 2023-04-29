iPhone SE 2022 price cut from Rs. 49900 to under Rs. 25000 today! Get it this way

You can make the price of the iPhone SE 2022 (iPhone SE 3) come down to under Rs. 25000 on Amazon. Know how here.

| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 10:10 IST
Here is how you can get an iPhone SE 2022 under Rs. 25000. (HT Tech)

Amid the speculations and confusion of the launch of the iPhone SE 4, Amazon is offering amazing deals on the iPhone SE 2022 (iPhone SE 3rd Generation). With the help of the offers you can grab the Apple iPhone SE 2022 under Rs. 25000 now! Amazed? The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 having a market price of Rs. 49900, according to Amazon has become more affordable. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers being offered on the phone on Amazon. Check the offer details below.

Save up to Rs. 25000 on iPhone SE 2022 this way

Notably, Amazon is not offering any initial discount on the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone SE 2022. That is, if you simply order the phone on Amazon, you will have to pay the price listed that is Rs. 49900. But wait, don't get disappointed! If you have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition then you can avail the exchange offer in order to reduce the cost of the phone.

If you avail the exchange offer, the price of the iPhone SE 2022 can come down by up to Rs. 25000 thus bringing the cost of the phone down to Rs. 24900 (49900-25000). However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the phone you will be exchanging and its condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is also offering two bank offers on the iPhone SE 2022 which are- 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

B09V4C4DBR

You can opt for the bank offers at the time of making payments to help you reduce the cost of the phone further. However, you need to have the card on which the offer is being provided to opt for the same.

Apple iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE 2022 runs on A15 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. The phone sports a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 10:10 IST
