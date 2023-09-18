Icon

iPhone SE 3 gets a huge price cut! Check offers here

Grab Apple’s cheapest iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 with a massive discount, in addition to exchange and bank offers. Check the details of this Flipkart deal.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch: Check exclusive Croma deals
1/6 iPhone 15 Series and Apple Watches: Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, generating significant anticipation among consumers. (AFP)
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
2/6 Pre-Order Date: Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series commenced on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST. Exclusive Croma Deals: Croma, the electronics retailer, offers attractive discounts and promotions for those looking to purchase the new iPhones. (Apple)
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
3/6 Pre-Booking Details: Interested buyers can pre-book the iPhone 15 series and the new Apple Watches for a minimal fee of Rs. 2000 at Croma stores. (AP)
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
4/6 Unique Offer for Mumbai, Pune, and Surat: Customers in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat have a chance to win tickets for Croma Cruise Control 4.0 with the pre-booking of iPhone 15 models between September 15 and September 18. (Apple)
5/6 Finance Schemes: Croma offers finance schemes, including no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, making the iPhones more accessible. buyers can also enjoy a 10 percent discount on selected Apple accessories, AppleCare+, and Protect+ plans during pre-booking. Pre-booking is open until September 21. (Apple)
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
6/6 Exchange Offers: Buyers can benefit from exchange offers, receiving up to Rs. 6000 off and a Rs. 5000 cashback based on the value and condition of their old smartphones. (REUTERS)
iPhone SE 3rd Gen
iPhone SE 3 is being offered with a huge discount on Flipkart right now. Get it now. ( HT Tech)

Buying an iPhone under Rs. 40000? It might seem unplausible to many, but yes, you can grab an iPhone at a very low price right now, courtesy of Flipkart. As part of this offer, buyers can grab the iPhone SE 3 with a massive discount, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. But what makes the iPhone SE 3 worth buying?

iPhone SE 3: Why should you buy it?

The iPhone SE gets the A15 Bionic chip under the hood which also powers the iPhone 13. In terms of battery life, Apple promises up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. It sports a 4.7-inch display, and it is a compact device that can easily fit into one's pocket. The iPhone SE 3 will receive the upcoming iOS 17 update that will bring new features to iPhones. It also features a 12MP rear camera with features such as Smart HDR 4, along with a 7MP selfie shooter on the front.

iPhone SE: Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3 usually retails for Rs. 49900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform is offering a massive 31 percent discount on the smartphone which amounts to Rs. 15901. After the initial discount, you can grab the iPhone SE 3 for just Rs. 33999, making the cheapest iPhone even cheaper!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

That's not all. Buyers can also take advantage of other offers such as exchange deals and bank benefits to drive down the price of the iPhone SE 3 even further.

iPhone SE: Exchange offer

As part of the exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 30600 off on the iPhone SE 3 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

iPhone SE: Bank benefits

Flipkart also offers several discounts to further reduce the price of the smartphone such as you can get an Extra Rs.1000 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, while you can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Similar offers are also available on other storage and color variants of the iPhone SE 3 as well. So, hurry up and take advantage of this massive discount on the iPhone SE 3!

