iPhone SE 3 gets a huge price cut! Check offers here

Buying an iPhone under Rs. 40000? It might seem unplausible to many, but yes, you can grab an iPhone at a very low price right now, courtesy of Flipkart. As part of this offer, buyers can grab the iPhone SE 3 with a massive discount, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. But what makes the iPhone SE 3 worth buying?

iPhone SE 3: Why should you buy it?

The iPhone SE gets the A15 Bionic chip under the hood which also powers the iPhone 13. In terms of battery life, Apple promises up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. It sports a 4.7-inch display, and it is a compact device that can easily fit into one's pocket. The iPhone SE 3 will receive the upcoming iOS 17 update that will bring new features to iPhones. It also features a 12MP rear camera with features such as Smart HDR 4, along with a 7MP selfie shooter on the front.

iPhone SE: Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3 usually retails for Rs. 49900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform is offering a massive 31 percent discount on the smartphone which amounts to Rs. 15901. After the initial discount, you can grab the iPhone SE 3 for just Rs. 33999, making the cheapest iPhone even cheaper!

That's not all. Buyers can also take advantage of other offers such as exchange deals and bank benefits to drive down the price of the iPhone SE 3 even further.

iPhone SE: Exchange offer

As part of the exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 30600 off on the iPhone SE 3 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

iPhone SE: Bank benefits

Flipkart also offers several discounts to further reduce the price of the smartphone such as you can get an Extra Rs.1000 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, while you can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Similar offers are also available on other storage and color variants of the iPhone SE 3 as well. So, hurry up and take advantage of this massive discount on the iPhone SE 3!