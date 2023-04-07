iPhone SE 4 set to be big and affordable, pack top features

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone SE 4, a more budget-friendly option for fans who don't want to pay a premium for the iPhone flagship series. This affordable alternative is set to be launched in 2024. Last year, Apple launched the iPhone SE 2022 (3rd Generation) as a less expensive option while featuring a compact and classic look of the iPhone. However, the next iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring a lot of exciting features and upgrades to the table. Here's what you should expect from the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE design overhaul!

Several reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to move away from the compact 4.7-inch display that iPhone SE 3 has. It is anticipated that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will get a new and larger 6.1-inch display, incorporating the design of the 2018 iPhone XR, as suggested by leaker Jon Prosser. Various renders have surfaced online that support this leak, indicating that the iPhone SE 4 will resemble the iPhone XR rather than feature a new design.

Moreover, iPhone SE 4 will feature thinner bezels and a notch-style design.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Arrival of Face-ID on iPhone SE 4

The next iPhone SE is expected to get Face ID instead of Touch ID along with the major design upgrade, Tom's Guide report suggested. This way, Apple will get rid of Touch ID from all of its iPhone models.

iPhone SE 4 Chipset and 5G

Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, it is possible that the iPhone SE 4 will come equipped with an A16 Bionic chipset. However, there is still uncertainty over the new chipset on the iPhone SE 4. Just like the iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 4 will get the 5G connectivity.

Apart from this, whether iPhone SE 4 will get any camera and battery improvements is unknown.