iQOO Z7 Pro design teased as launch looms

iQOO Z7 Pro is set to launch on August 31 and ahead of that, the company has rolled out a teaser that showcases the smartphone's design and colour.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 13:56 IST
With various leaks and rumours surrounding the specifications and features of the iQOO Z7 Pro, the company has rolled out a teaser - the smartphone is set to be released on August 31, 2023. iQOO teased the Z7 Pro design from their X handle (Formerly Twitter) along with one of the smartphone's colour variants. Earlier, the company revealed the smartphone's front and display design and now with another teaser, buyers can get a look at some more of the smartphone's real estate.

iQOO Z7 Pro teased design

According to the shared tweet by IQOO, the smartphone will feature a light blue colour variant called a Blue Lagoon. Additionally, in the teaser, we can see that it features a dual-set-up camera along with a ring LED light which is looking quite similar to Infinix GT 10 Pro ring flashlight, the placement of the lights is however different. It has curved edges with power and volume buttons on the right side of the device. Additionally, on the lower side, the smartphone features a SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone.

iQOO Z7 Pro specs

According to a MySmartPrice report, the iQOO Z7 Pro might come as a rebranded version of newly launched Vivo S17e in China. It is suspected that the smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected that it will support MediaTek octa-core Dimensity 7200 SoC processor backed with 12GB RAM and 256 internal storage. The smartphone might feature a 4,200mAh battery with 66W fast charging. In terms of the camera, it is rumoured that it will have a 64MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens along with a 16MP. Front camera.

Furthermore, It may come with Bluetooth version 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. It can also support Android version 13 with FuntouchOS 13. However, note that these all are rumoured specs, the actual details will be released on August 31 when the smartphone is launched.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 13:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets