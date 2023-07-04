Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images reveal major benefit for users

Samsung could introduce a welcome change with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and images of the same have leaked on Twitter.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: Bigger, stronger, smarter than ever
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back the folding phablet form factor but with a revised aspect ratio. The displays are now shorter but wider. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The biggest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the Taskbar feature. Just like a Windows PC, it stays at the bottom and offers quick access to pinned apps as well as apps from the library. You can even do multitasking with the apps via the Taskbar. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes use of Armor Aluminium for the frame and hinge. The front and back get protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Moreover, Samsung has baked IPX8 water resistance on this one, which means it can survive light rains, sweat and moisture easily. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 6.2-inch Cover Display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. Due to the wider aspect ratio, it is now easier to text, read content, and run apps on the Cover Display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Main Display is wider too but still measures 7.6-inches. The Dynamic AMOLED panel has a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, with peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The Under Display Camera is better this time, masking the selfie camera nicely. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Lastly, the cameras on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get upgrades too. The main camera is now a 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a new 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The Cover Selfie camera is a 10MP sensor while the inner video call camera is a 4MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event later this month. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Samsung has been one of the top-most long-standing names when it comes to foldable smartphones and it has dominated the market since the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019. Four generations later, the South Korean giant has strengthened its position and has become one of the first names to consider by any buyer in this segment. Now, we're waiting for the big reveal of Samsung's upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, which will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event later this month in South Korea, which is the company's home turf.

With leaks and rumours already doing the rounds, we now have the first hands-on images of the top-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it shows one major improvement over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images leaked

Tipster @AhmedQwaider888 shared the first hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Twitter. Although the tweet has since been taken down, we now know about one major design improvement that will be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 - the hinge. Despite already developing four iterations of its foldable smartphones, Samsung has never managed to have the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone close fully. But that is set to change as the leaked images reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 fully closing without any gap.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is yet unclear whether this new change will be applied to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 too, which along with the Z Fold series has struggled with the hinge as well as crease issues.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumours

Samsung's top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. There is little information about any camera upgrades but reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge, and the same was showcased in the hands-on images leaked on Twitter.

Perhaps the biggest rumour about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that we could see a possible price decrease and it could undercut its newest competitor, the Google Pixel Fold.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 14:15 IST
Home Mobile News Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images reveal major benefit for users
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets