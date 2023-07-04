Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images reveal major benefit for users

Samsung has been one of the top-most long-standing names when it comes to foldable smartphones and it has dominated the market since the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019. Four generations later, the South Korean giant has strengthened its position and has become one of the first names to consider by any buyer in this segment. Now, we're waiting for the big reveal of Samsung's upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, which will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event later this month in South Korea, which is the company's home turf.

With leaks and rumours already doing the rounds, we now have the first hands-on images of the top-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it shows one major improvement over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images leaked

Tipster @AhmedQwaider888 shared the first hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Twitter. Although the tweet has since been taken down, we now know about one major design improvement that will be coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 - the hinge. Despite already developing four iterations of its foldable smartphones, Samsung has never managed to have the Galaxy Z Fold smartphone close fully. But that is set to change as the leaked images reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 fully closing without any gap.

It is yet unclear whether this new change will be applied to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 too, which along with the Z Fold series has struggled with the hinge as well as crease issues.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumours

Samsung's top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. There is little information about any camera upgrades but reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge, and the same was showcased in the hands-on images leaked on Twitter.

Perhaps the biggest rumour about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that we could see a possible price decrease and it could undercut its newest competitor, the Google Pixel Fold.