Major leak reveals iPhone 15 can get a BIG battery boost

The iPhones have always delivered strong performance and great cameras, but they have never been known to have an amazing battery life. While your iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 will get you through the day, it won't be enough to last more than that, especially if you're a heavy user. But that could soon change with the upcoming iPhone 15 series as Apple is reportedly planning to increase the battery sizes in all models of its iPhone 15 lineup. So, if you've been planning to purchase the iPhone 15 upon launch, Apple might have given you one more reason to go for it.

iPhone 15 battery boost

According to a report by Macrumors, a Foxconn worker spoke to ITHome and revealed that the iPhone 15 series is set to get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. The standard iPhone 15 will reportedly feature an 18% larger battery. Both the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro could get a 14% increase in battery capacity while the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a 12% bigger battery.

In terms of proper numbers, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could have 3,877mAh and 4,912mAh batteries respectively. The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly get a 3,650mAh battery while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the second largest capacity in the iPhone 15 lineup with a 4,852mAh battery powering the device. It should be known that Apple does not officially share its battery capacity, so it is hard to state how much of a jump it is likely to be.

MacRumors further reports that while there is no track record of this source, it corroborates a previous report which claimed that this year's iPhones could get thicker, and that would allow Apple to fit larger batteries inside. Moreover, Apple's 17 Bionic is expected to be the first 3nm SoC which could further boost not only the performance but also the energy efficiency of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It should be noted that this news is based on an unofficial report and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from Apple, which is expected to come at Apple's Fall event where it will unveil the iPhone 15 series.