    Nothing Phone 2 launching soon? Carl Pei drops BIGGEST hint

    Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch "later this year".

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 20:23 IST
    Nothing Phone (1) First Look: Good time to be a smartphone fan
    image caption
    1/7 Nothing Phone (1) carries a signature transparent design theme on the rear. You get to see some of the components along with the Glyph LED lights. You can get the phone in white and black colours. The sides are also flat, just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1) boots Nothing OS out of the box based on Android 12. Nothing OS is free of pre-loaded third-party apps and bloatware, as well as ads. This is a very clean version of Android. Nothing promises three Android OS updates and four years of security patches. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone (1)
    3/7 The rear and front are covered with Gorilla Glass 5, and the whole body is rated IP52 water resistant.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 The Glyph LED lights are synced with the pre-loaded ringtones. There is also a “Flip to Glyph” mode that silences the ringer and only uses the lights to notify when the phone is kept face down.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 Nothing Phone (1) also gets an Always On Display functionality with a single clock style.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide/macro camera. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 The Nothing Phone (1) also features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also gets support for an in-display fingerprint sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Phone 2
    View all Images
    Nothing Phone 2 is said to be a premium version of the Nothing Phone 1. (Representative Image) (Unsplash )

    After the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1 launch last year, everyone is expecting notable upgrades for Nothing Phone 2, which is coming “later this year”. This was confirmed by Nothing founder Carl Pei in an interview with Inverse. It is said to be a more premium version of the Nothing Phone 1.

    According to Pei, the US market is an important focus area for Nothing at the moment. He said, “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets. We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward.”

    What you can expect from Nothing Phone 2

    Nothing Phone 2 will likely build on the transparent design based on the rest of the Nothing products. Moreover, the Glyph interface may carry forward with the Nothing Phone 2 too. Nothing much is known about the hardware, but Pei confirmed that software will be the big focus area with Nothing Phone 2.

    Even on the current Nothing Phone 1, the company focused on the software side while providing a stock-Android-like experience along with its own Nothing OS. It is free from bloatware and adware.

    Nothing Ear 1 and Nothing Phone 1

    Before the launch of Nothing Phone 1 in 2022, the company had launched Nothing Ear 1. Pei explained why Ear 1 was important to launch ahead of the first Nothing Phone. “We did almost 10x the revenue last year [in 2022 globally] compared to [2021],” the report quoted Pei. Nothing Ear 1 worked as a test to identify the demand.

    It was followed by Nothing Phone 1 which features 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED 120Hz display, packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a unique transparent design with GLYPH-interface LED lights.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 20:23 IST
