Nothing Phone 2 launching soon? Carl Pei drops BIGGEST hint

After the much-hyped Nothing Phone 1 launch last year, everyone is expecting notable upgrades for Nothing Phone 2, which is coming “later this year”. This was confirmed by Nothing founder Carl Pei in an interview with Inverse. It is said to be a more premium version of the Nothing Phone 1.

According to Pei, the US market is an important focus area for Nothing at the moment. He said, “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets. We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward.”

What you can expect from Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 will likely build on the transparent design based on the rest of the Nothing products. Moreover, the Glyph interface may carry forward with the Nothing Phone 2 too. Nothing much is known about the hardware, but Pei confirmed that software will be the big focus area with Nothing Phone 2.

Even on the current Nothing Phone 1, the company focused on the software side while providing a stock-Android-like experience along with its own Nothing OS. It is free from bloatware and adware.

Nothing Ear 1 and Nothing Phone 1

Before the launch of Nothing Phone 1 in 2022, the company had launched Nothing Ear 1. Pei explained why Ear 1 was important to launch ahead of the first Nothing Phone. “We did almost 10x the revenue last year [in 2022 globally] compared to [2021],” the report quoted Pei. Nothing Ear 1 worked as a test to identify the demand.

It was followed by Nothing Phone 1 which features 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED 120Hz display, packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a unique transparent design with GLYPH-interface LED lights.